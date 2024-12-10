Latest Tech News Photos Google Year In Search 2024: Here’s what India Googled the most in 2024

Google Year In Search 2024: Here’s what India Googled the most in 2024

As 2024 comes to a close, Google has posted its list of trending searches that captured India's attention during the year. Check the top 10 searches here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 10 2024, 15:47 IST
ipl 2024
Indian Premiere League: The IPL is always popular, both in India and internationally. In 2024, it dominated Google's search charts, reaching the number one position overall as a trend in India. It was an exciting season, in which the Kolkata Knight Riders won the tournament, claiming their third title in history. Sunrisers Hyderabad finished as runners-up. (PTI)
photos
Indian Premiere League: The IPL is always popular, both in India and internationally. In 2024, it dominated Google's search charts, reaching the number one position overall as a trend in India. It was an exciting season, in which the Kolkata Knight Riders won the tournament, claiming their third title in history. Sunrisers Hyderabad finished as runners-up. (PTI)
T20 World Cup: The T20 Cricket World Cup is always a significant event, and this year, the Cricket World Cup was hosted in the US and West Indies. India ended up winning the cup, defeating South Africa in the final.
T20 World Cup: The T20 Cricket World Cup is always a significant event, and this year, the Cricket World Cup was hosted in the US and West Indies. India ended up winning the cup, defeating South Africa in the final. (AFP)
T20 World Cup: The T20 Cricket World Cup is always a significant event, and this year, the Cricket World Cup was hosted in the US and West Indies. India ended up winning the cup, defeating South Africa in the final. (AFP)
Bhartiya Janta Party: The BJP has been a popular party in India. Not only is it the ruling party, holding the maximum seats in the Lok Sabha, but it also won the general elections in 2024, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi becoming Prime Minister for the third time.
Bhartiya Janta Party: The BJP has been a popular party in India. Not only is it the ruling party, holding the maximum seats in the Lok Sabha, but it also won the general elections in 2024, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi becoming Prime Minister for the third time. (ANI )
Bhartiya Janta Party: The BJP has been a popular party in India. Not only is it the ruling party, holding the maximum seats in the Lok Sabha, but it also won the general elections in 2024, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi becoming Prime Minister for the third time. (ANI )
Election Results 2024: Elections were a major part of 2024, as India went through its general elections. The National Democratic Alliance ended up forming the government, with Prime Minister Modi continuing in office. It is also worth noting that there were several other significant elections, including the US Presidential and various state elections in India
Election Results 2024: Elections were a major part of 2024, as India went through its general elections. The National Democratic Alliance ended up forming the government, with Prime Minister Modi continuing in office. It is also worth noting that there were several other significant elections, including the US Presidential and various state elections in India (AP)
Election Results 2024: Elections were a major part of 2024, as India went through its general elections. The National Democratic Alliance ended up forming the government, with Prime Minister Modi continuing in office. It is also worth noting that there were several other significant elections, including the US Presidential and various state elections in India (AP)

olympics 2024
Olympics 2024: The Olympics are always exciting, and this year, in France it was no exception. (REUTERS)
image caption
Olympics 2024: The Olympics are always exciting, and this year, in France it was no exception. (REUTERS)
Extreme Heat: India also faced extreme heat during the summer of 2024, with temperatures surpassing 50°C in many parts of the country, particularly in North India.
Extreme Heat: India also faced extreme heat during the summer of 2024, with temperatures surpassing 50°C in many parts of the country, particularly in North India.
image caption
Extreme Heat: India also faced extreme heat during the summer of 2024, with temperatures surpassing 50°C in many parts of the country, particularly in North India.
Rata Tata: Ratan Tata, the Indian industrialist, philanthropist, and former chairman of the Tata Group, was widely mourned after he passed away in October 2024 at the age of 86. This was a major search query on Google in India.
Rata Tata: Ratan Tata, the Indian industrialist, philanthropist, and former chairman of the Tata Group, was widely mourned after he passed away in October 2024 at the age of 86. This was a major search query on Google in India. (AP)
Rata Tata: Ratan Tata, the Indian industrialist, philanthropist, and former chairman of the Tata Group, was widely mourned after he passed away in October 2024 at the age of 86. This was a major search query on Google in India. (AP)
The Indian National Congress came in at number 8, followed by the Pro Kabaddi League at number 9, and the Indian Super League at number 10.
The Indian National Congress came in at number 8, followed by the Pro Kabaddi League at number 9, and the Indian Super League at number 10. (AICC)
image caption
The Indian National Congress came in at number 8, followed by the Pro Kabaddi League at number 9, and the Indian Super League at number 10. (AICC)
First Published Date: 10 Dec, 15:47 IST
