GTA 6 and all the other must-play games launching in 2025: Check list

GTA 6 and all the other must-play games launching in 2025: Check list

GTA 6 is going to be star of the show in 2025, but there are plenty of other exciting games coming out too. Check out this list for all the details!

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 20 2024, 17:41 IST
GTA 6 leak
GTA 6: GTA 6 is shaping up to be the most ambitious video game launch in history. This is evident from the sheer volume of speculation circulating based solely on the first trailer. Fans have been going wild, analysing every frame, discussing theories, and uncovering previously overlooked details. We now know quite a bit about the game. It features a dual-protagonist storyline with Jason and Lucia as the main characters and is set in Leonida, Rockstar’s fictionalised take on Florida. Players can explore iconic locations such as Vice City, the Everglades, and more. The game is slated for release in the second half of 2025. (@PlayGTAOnlineV)
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Coming to PC: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was one of the most highly anticipated PlayStation 5 games, and now it’s heading to PC. Sony plans to add several PC-centric features, including advanced ray tracing options that will scale with your system’s capabilities. Players can look forward to extra content, including new suits, New Game+ mode, new symbiote suit designs, post-game achievements, and even an action figure mode.
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Coming to PC: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was one of the most highly anticipated PlayStation 5 games, and now it’s heading to PC. Sony plans to add several PC-centric features, including advanced ray tracing options that will scale with your system’s capabilities. Players can look forward to extra content, including new suits, New Game+ mode, new symbiote suit designs, post-game achievements, and even an action figure mode. (Sony)
Assassin’s Creed Shadows
Assassin’s Creed Shadows: The Assassin’s Creed series has faced a decline in popularity in recent years, but Assassin’s Creed Shadows might just turn the tide. Scheduled to launch in February, it will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC from February 14. (Ubisoft)
Death Stranding 2 - On The Beach: The original Death Stranding was a breath of fresh air, and a game that carved out a unique genre of its own, featuring innovative gameplay elements like traversing vast terrains, constructing highways, and connecting a fragmented America. Its sequel, Death Stranding 2, promises to expand on this foundation. The game will continue the story of Sam Porter Bridges, portrayed by Norman Reedus, and will launch exclusively for PS5.
Death Stranding 2 - On The Beach: The original Death Stranding was a breath of fresh air, and a game that carved out a unique genre of its own, featuring innovative gameplay elements like traversing vast terrains, constructing highways, and connecting a fragmented America. Its sequel, Death Stranding 2, promises to expand on this foundation. The game will continue the story of Sam Porter Bridges, portrayed by Norman Reedus, and will launch exclusively for PS5. (Kojima Produtions)
Death Stranding 2 - On The Beach: The original Death Stranding was a breath of fresh air, and a game that carved out a unique genre of its own, featuring innovative gameplay elements like traversing vast terrains, constructing highways, and connecting a fragmented America. Its sequel, Death Stranding 2, promises to expand on this foundation. The game will continue the story of Sam Porter Bridges, portrayed by Norman Reedus, and will launch exclusively for PS5. (Kojima Produtions)

Ghost of Yotei: The sequel to Ghost of Tsushima, is set during the early Edo period in the 1600s. The game takes place on Mount Yotei, located in modern-day Hokkaido, and follows the story of Atsu, the new lead character. For fans of the original game, Ghost of Yotei is shaping up to be another highly anticipated exclusive for PlayStation 5.
Ghost of Yotei: The sequel to Ghost of Tsushima, is set during the early Edo period in the 1600s. The game takes place on Mount Yotei, located in modern-day Hokkaido, and follows the story of Atsu, the new lead character. For fans of the original game, Ghost of Yotei is shaping up to be another highly anticipated exclusive for PlayStation 5. (Sony)
First Published Date: 20 Nov, 17:41 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets