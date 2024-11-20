Latest Tech News Photos GTA 6 gameplay screenshots leaked: Here’s what fans need to know

GTA 6 gameplay screenshots leaked: Here’s what fans need to know

Leaked screenshots of GTA 6 have sparked both excitement and scepticism among fans. Here's what’s real, what’s fake, and what we can expect next.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 20 2024, 12:32 IST
GTA 6 gameplay screenshots
As the release of Grand Theft Auto 6 draws nearer, leaked screenshots and videos claiming to showcase in-game content have appeared online. These images, shared across social media platforms, have stirred excitement and scepticism among fans eagerly awaiting the game.
1/10 As the release of Grand Theft Auto 6 draws nearer, leaked screenshots and videos claiming to showcase in-game content have appeared online. These images, shared across social media platforms, have stirred excitement and scepticism among fans eagerly awaiting the game.
GTA 6 gameplay screenshots leaked
The recent GTA 6 leaks come from an account named @PlayGTAOnlineV on social media, sparking debates about their authenticity. Many fans question whether these leaks are genuine or recycled from a massive 2022 leak that featured over 90 gameplay clips. (@PlayGTAOnlineV)
2/10 The recent GTA 6 leaks come from an account named @PlayGTAOnlineV on social media, sparking debates about their authenticity. Many fans question whether these leaks are genuine or recycled from a massive 2022 leak that featured over 90 gameplay clips. (@PlayGTAOnlineV)
GTA 6 launch leak
GTA 6 launch leak: According to Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, GTA 6 will officially release in Autumn 2025. Despite leaks circulating online, Rockstar has kept quiet about the game, revealing only one trailer in December 2023. (Rockstar Games)
3/10 GTA 6 launch leak: According to Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, GTA 6 will officially release in Autumn 2025. Despite leaks circulating online, Rockstar has kept quiet about the game, revealing only one trailer in December 2023. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6 leak
GTA 6 leak: The leaked screenshots offer glimpses of the game's impressive graphics, with some focusing on a coastal environment, featuring sunsets, water reflections, and a vibrant cityscape resembling Miami. These images have sparked further speculation about the game's settings. (@PlayGTAOnlineV)
4/10 GTA 6 leak: The leaked screenshots offer glimpses of the game's impressive graphics, with some focusing on a coastal environment, featuring sunsets, water reflections, and a vibrant cityscape resembling Miami. These images have sparked further speculation about the game's settings. (@PlayGTAOnlineV)

GTA 6
One notable leaked screenshot showcases the protagonist, Jason, with the ocean and distant buildings as a scenic backdrop. Fans believe this may hint at a future trailer focusing on Jason, especially after the first trailer emphasised his co-protagonist, Lucia. (Rockstar Games)
5/10 One notable leaked screenshot showcases the protagonist, Jason, with the ocean and distant buildings as a scenic backdrop. Fans believe this may hint at a future trailer focusing on Jason, especially after the first trailer emphasised his co-protagonist, Lucia. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
Another leaked image provides a detailed look at Lucia, surrounded by a crowd of NPCs. This reinforces reports suggesting that GTA 6 will feature a higher NPC density, which could significantly enhance the immersive experience in the game's world. (@PlayGTAOnlineV)
6/10 Another leaked image provides a detailed look at Lucia, surrounded by a crowd of NPCs. This reinforces reports suggesting that GTA 6 will feature a higher NPC density, which could significantly enhance the immersive experience in the game's world. (@PlayGTAOnlineV)
GTA 6
Amid the genuine leaks, there have been numerous hoaxes. Fake screenshots often attempt to deceive fans, claiming to show new gameplay elements. Many of these are created by social media users seeking attention or drawing traffic to their profiles. (@PlayGTAOnlineV)
7/10 Amid the genuine leaks, there have been numerous hoaxes. Fake screenshots often attempt to deceive fans, claiming to show new gameplay elements. Many of these are created by social media users seeking attention or drawing traffic to their profiles. (@PlayGTAOnlineV)
GTA 6
Some of the hoaxes have been easily debunked. These include images of a yellow crop duster flying above a fictional Vice City and a truck driving on a beach - both fan-made and decades-old attempts to mislead the fanbase. (Rockstar Games)
8/10 Some of the hoaxes have been easily debunked. These include images of a yellow crop duster flying above a fictional Vice City and a truck driving on a beach - both fan-made and decades-old attempts to mislead the fanbase. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
Another widely circulated fake screenshot features a yellow car driving on a highway, with mission text similar to GTA 5. The map in the bottom corner of the image, which includes a superyacht icon from GTA Online, proves the image is a modification rather than a legitimate leak. (@PlayGTAOnlineV)
9/10 Another widely circulated fake screenshot features a yellow car driving on a highway, with mission text similar to GTA 5. The map in the bottom corner of the image, which includes a superyacht icon from GTA Online, proves the image is a modification rather than a legitimate leak. (@PlayGTAOnlineV)
GTA 6
With Rockstar remaining silent on new developments, fans are speculating about a potential reveal on November 22. However, no official confirmation has been made, leaving the community to guess when new information about GTA 6 will finally emerge. (Rockstar Games)
10/10 With Rockstar remaining silent on new developments, fans are speculating about a potential reveal on November 22. However, no official confirmation has been made, leaving the community to guess when new information about GTA 6 will finally emerge. (Rockstar Games)
First Published Date: 20 Nov, 12:32 IST
