Latest Tech News Photos GTA 6 leaked screenshots spark massive speculation: When will the long awaited trailer finally drop?

Fans are buzzing with excitement over a potential GTA 6 trailer 2 release, but recent leaks have been debunked, leaving everyone guessing when it will drop.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 04 2024, 07:30 IST
GTA 6 leaked screenshot
Fans of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) are eagerly waiting for the release of the second trailer, but the excitement is mixed with uncertainty as recent leaks get debunked. (Rockstar Games)
Fans of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) are eagerly waiting for the release of the second trailer, but the excitement is mixed with uncertainty as recent leaks get debunked. (Rockstar Games)
Rockstar Games
For months, GTA fans have speculated about the release of the second trailer using various theories like moon cycles, in-game license plates, and even magic 8-ball tattoos, but none have been successful so far. (Rockstar Games )
For months, GTA fans have speculated about the release of the second trailer using various theories like moon cycles, in-game license plates, and even magic 8-ball tattoos, but none have been successful so far. (Rockstar Games )
GTA 6
A new leak surfaced on December 1 when the official YouTube playlist for GTA 6's reveal trailer was updated, sparking hopes for an imminent release of the second trailer. (Rockstar Games)
A new leak surfaced on December 1 when the official YouTube playlist for GTA 6's reveal trailer was updated, sparking hopes for an imminent release of the second trailer. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6 leaked screenshots
However, it was revealed that the playlist update was caused by a bug on YouTube's end, not by any actual trailer update. The playlist is unlisted and receives updates frequently due to a bug. (Rockstar Games)
4/6 However, it was revealed that the playlist update was caused by a bug on YouTube's end, not by any actual trailer update. The playlist is unlisted and receives updates frequently due to a bug. (Rockstar Games)

GTA 6
Despite this, fans still anticipate the release of the second trailer. With the anniversary of the first trailer approaching on December 4, the speculation about a release continues. (Rockstar Games)
Despite this, fans still anticipate the release of the second trailer. With the anniversary of the first trailer approaching on December 4, the speculation about a release continues. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
While some fans hope for a trailer debut at the Game Awards on December 12, Rockstar Games is known for avoiding major industry events. The second trailer could come anytime before the end of 2025, as GTA 6 remains on track for release. (Rockstar Games)
6/6 While some fans hope for a trailer debut at the Game Awards on December 12, Rockstar Games is known for avoiding major industry events. The second trailer could come anytime before the end of 2025, as GTA 6 remains on track for release. (Rockstar Games)
First Published Date: 04 Dec, 07:30 IST
