GTA Online celebrating halloween with haunted vehicles, zombie encounters, and exciting new rewards

GTA Online transforms into a Halloween haven as haunted vehicles and supernatural creatures invade Los Santos, bringing chaos, challenges, and spine-chilling rewards for players.

Oct 25 2024, 11:28 IST
GTA Online
Los Santos is now a hotbed of Halloween-inspired chaos. Haunted vehicles and supernatural creatures have begun to roam the streets, adding to the growing mayhem. Players can dive into Halloween-themed Deathmatches, wear spooky masks, and boost earnings by participating in Freemode Events and Challenges. (Rockstar Games)
1/7 Los Santos is now a hotbed of Halloween-inspired chaos. Haunted vehicles and supernatural creatures have begun to roam the streets, adding to the growing mayhem. Players can dive into Halloween-themed Deathmatches, wear spooky masks, and boost earnings by participating in Freemode Events and Challenges. (Rockstar Games)
GTA Online
Special Halloween-themed rewards are up for grabs. The Purple Glow and Green Glow Skeleton Onesies are now available for players who participated in the North Yankton Nightmare Community Challenge, adding more eerie elements to the festive chaos. (Rockstar Games)
2/7 Special Halloween-themed rewards are up for grabs. The Purple Glow and Green Glow Skeleton Onesies are now available for players who participated in the North Yankton Nightmare Community Challenge, adding more eerie elements to the festive chaos. (Rockstar Games)
GTA Online
Zombie encounters are now possible through the GTA Online Survival Creator. Players can create custom Jobs featuring waves of undead pedestrians, offering a chance to experiment with survival-based horrors. Using the tag #CommunitySeries allows Jobs to be featured in future updates. (Rockstar Games)
3/7 Zombie encounters are now possible through the GTA Online Survival Creator. Players can create custom Jobs featuring waves of undead pedestrians, offering a chance to experiment with survival-based horrors. Using the tag #CommunitySeries allows Jobs to be featured in future updates. (Rockstar Games)
GTA Online
Freemode Events and Challenges are offering double rewards. Players can earn 2X GTA$ and RP by completing stunts like the Longest Wheelie or taking on classic modes like Hunt the Beast, providing a lucrative reason to keep the spooky spirit alive. (Rockstar Games)
4/7 Freemode Events and Challenges are offering double rewards. Players can earn 2X GTA$ and RP by completing stunts like the Longest Wheelie or taking on classic modes like Hunt the Beast, providing a lucrative reason to keep the spooky spirit alive. (Rockstar Games)

GTA Online
Celebrate Día de Muertos in GTA Online with festive masks and a themed tee. New masks, including the Romance Calaca Mask and Floral Calaca Mask, are available for a limited time, giving players even more options to celebrate the holiday in-game. (Rockstar Games)
5/7 Celebrate Día de Muertos in GTA Online with festive masks and a themed tee. New masks, including the Romance Calaca Mask and Floral Calaca Mask, are available for a limited time, giving players even more options to celebrate the holiday in-game. (Rockstar Games)
GTA Online Halloween Deathmatches
Halloween Deathmatches are also rewarding players with double GTA$ and RP. Participate in terrifying challenges like Drop Dead, Damned and Lost, and Suck It Up. Completing two Deathmatches unlocks the Tan Demon Goat Mask and an extra GTA$100,000. (Rockstar Games)
6/7 Halloween Deathmatches are also rewarding players with double GTA$ and RP. Participate in terrifying challenges like Drop Dead, Damned and Lost, and Suck It Up. Completing two Deathmatches unlocks the Tan Demon Goat Mask and an extra GTA$100,000. (Rockstar Games)
GTA Online
