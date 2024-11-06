Latest Tech News Photos iOS 18.2 releasing soon: iPhone users to get these Apple Intelligence features in Notes app

Know about these three Apple Intelligence features coming to the Notes app with the iOS 18.2 update.  

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Nov 06 2024, 12:39 IST
Apple has released iOS 18.2 beta and the final rollout is expected to take place in the first week of December. After iOS 18.1, this would be another crucial update for introducing Apple Intelligence to iPhone users. Several new AI tools have been spotted in the beta version, and more features will likely be added before it rolls out to the public.  (Apple)
Reports suggest that iOS 18.2 may include several Apple Intelligence features such as Genmoji, visual intelligence, ChatGPT integration, Image Playground, and more. However, the iPhone Notes app is getting three major AI tools that will simplify several tasks. Know about these three new features before iOS 18.2 rolls out in December.  (AP)
Image Wand:  This is one of Apple’s AI image generation tools where users can turn rough sketches into detailed illustrations. This feature will be more useful for iPad users since it will be rolling out with iPadOS 18.2.  In simple words, Image Wand will create any rough doodle into high-quality images, which can be used to create notes, diagrams, and more. This feature is very similar to Galaxy AI’s Sketch to Image. (Apple)
AI compose and rewrite: Within the Notes app, iPhone users could command Apple to compose text from scratch. They just have to write a prompt explaining what they want to compose. In addition to composing features, users can also command AI to rewrite text with prompt instructions. Reportedly, the compose button will be placed at the bottom of Apple Notes. Note that these Apple Intelligence features will be powered by ChatGPT. (Apple )
First Published Date: 06 Nov, 12:39 IST
