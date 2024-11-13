Latest Tech News Photos iOS 18.2 to bring Visual Intelligence for iPhone users: 5 ways to use it

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Nov 13 2024, 14:56 IST
Apple recently rolled out the iOS 18.2 beta version which includes several new Apple Intelligence features including Visual Intelligence. This feature comes with advanced image recognition, enabling users to manage several tasks such as image search, text recognition, and more. However, before getting into details, note that it is an iPhone 16 series feature since it can be accessed using the new Camera Control button.  (HT Tech)
The first use case of Visual Intelligence is its ability to summarise and read-aloud text. To use this feature, users just have to click the picture of the hardcopy document, book, or any board. Once, the picture is clicked, users will be provided with options to summarise or read aloud. When using read read-aloud feature, it activates Siri which then analyses the image and provides users with an audio-book-like experience.   (Apple)
iOS 18.2 Visual Intelligence feature can also be used for Image search where users can ask questions or conduct browser searches. We have seen this similar feature in Android devices for over years now as Google Lens offers these similar capabilities. Users can capture images of objects, places, and other things and gain relevant information from the web.  (Apple)
The Visual Intelligence is also integrated with ChatGPT via the “Ask” feature when you click an image. Above discussed the search feature and now we will look at how the “Ask” feature works. Here users can ask questions via text prompts and the ChatGPT function will analyse the image and provide users with relevant responses. It is quite a useful feature as it reduces much hassle.  (Apple)
Visual Intelligence will also have augmented reality capabilities that can provide users with real-time business information such as ratings, images, contact info, etc. Users just have to point their Visual Intelligence camera to the business placed in front of them and it will instantly gather all the required information.  (Bloomberg)
Lastly, iPhone 16 users can also take advantage of Visual Intelligence features for math problem-solving. They just have to capture the image of the sum or problem and use the “Ask” feature to prompt ChatGPt to solve the problem. Therefore, it could be a useful feature for students.  (Apple)
First Published Date: 13 Nov, 14:56 IST
