 iPhone 16 series launching soon: Check out launch date, price, specs, and more | Photos
Home Photos iPhone 16 series launching soon: Check out launch date, price, specs, and more

iPhone 16 series launching soon: Check out launch date, price, specs, and more

 iPhone 16 is to launch in September, check out the rumoured launch date, specs, and more.  

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 03 2024, 09:00 IST
iPhone 16 series launching soon: Check out launch date, price, specs, and more
The iPhone 16 series is expected to debut sometime in September with four models which are expected to be the iPhone 16. While the launch date is yet to be determined, it is expected that the launch will take place around September 10 2024 and the sale will begin on September 20.  (Unsplash)
photos
1/5 The iPhone 16 series is expected to debut sometime in September with four models which are expected to be the iPhone 16. While the launch date is yet to be determined, it is expected that the launch will take place around September 10 2024 and the sale will begin on September 20.  (Unsplash)
iPhone 15 Pro
This year, Apple has planned for several changes and upgrades for the upcoming iPhone 16 series. While the iPhone 16 standard models are getting an Action Button and a new camera module, the Pro models are expected to get bigger display sizes and sleeker bezels, to make the smartphone look more refined.  ( HT Tech)
2/5 This year, Apple has planned for several changes and upgrades for the upcoming iPhone 16 series. While the iPhone 16 standard models are getting an Action Button and a new camera module, the Pro models are expected to get bigger display sizes and sleeker bezels, to make the smartphone look more refined.  ( HT Tech)
iPhone 16
The entire iPhone 16 series is expected to get a major software and hardware boost with a new generation chipset. The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will likely feature A18 processors, whereas, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to be powered by the A18 Pro chipset. Furthermore, all smartphones will get the new iOS 18 update with Apple Intelligence.  (X.com/SonnyDickson)
3/5 The entire iPhone 16 series is expected to get a major software and hardware boost with a new generation chipset. The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will likely feature A18 processors, whereas, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to be powered by the A18 Pro chipset. Furthermore, all smartphones will get the new iOS 18 update with Apple Intelligence.  (X.com/SonnyDickson)
iPhone 16 Pro
The iPhone 16 Pro models will likely get new cameras with upgraded sensors. The iPhone 16 Pro will likely get iPhone 15 Pro Max exclusive telephoto lens whereas the iPhone 16 Pro Max will likely get a new tetraprism camera. Both the upgrades will allow iPhone models to provide improved zooming capabilities. However, the standard iPhone 16 models are expected to remain similar to their predecessors.  (Apple)
4/5 The iPhone 16 Pro models will likely get new cameras with upgraded sensors. The iPhone 16 Pro will likely get iPhone 15 Pro Max exclusive telephoto lens whereas the iPhone 16 Pro Max will likely get a new tetraprism camera. Both the upgrades will allow iPhone models to provide improved zooming capabilities. However, the standard iPhone 16 models are expected to remain similar to their predecessors.  (Apple)
More about Apple iPhone 16
Apple iPhone 16
  • Blue
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB
₹79,990
Check details
See full Specifications
iPhone 16 series
All the iPhone 16 models are expected to get larger batteries for lasting performance. However, we do not expect any major change, but the battery life may slightly increase. Additionally, Apple may provide faster charging speeds with 40W wired charging and 20W wireless charging.  (Apple Hub)
5/5 All the iPhone 16 models are expected to get larger batteries for lasting performance. However, we do not expect any major change, but the battery life may slightly increase. Additionally, Apple may provide faster charging speeds with 40W wired charging and 20W wireless charging.  (Apple Hub)
First Published Date: 03 Aug, 09:00 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 2 offering free downloads and in game rewards until September 2- Details

Red Dead Redemption 2 offering free downloads and in game rewards until September 2- Details
PlayStation Portal

Sony PlayStation Portal launched in India at Rs. 18,990, PS5 gamers can now play on the go – Check details
GTA 6 trailer 2 leak teases San Andreas map

GTA 6 trailer 2 leak teases San Andreas map; Major reveal expected on August 4
GTA 6

GTA 6 release date will not be impacted by video game actors’ Gen AI strike - Here’s why [Explained]
Marvel Snap launches Deadpool's Diner event

Marvel Snap launches Deadpool's Diner event with new gameplay, high stakes, and exciting rewards

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Top camera smart mobile phones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 in India from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more

Best camera phones under 50000 (2024): Top 5 mobiles from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Telegram update brings enhanced location sharing, birthday reminders and more features

Telegram update brings enhanced location sharing, birthday reminders and more features
JBL

Looking for Raksha Bandhan gifts? Check out these JBL headphones

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio
    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
    WhatsApp privacy settings
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets