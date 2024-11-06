Latest Tech News Photos iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things Apple may add in its powerful mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch is expected to take place in March 2025. Reports indicate that iPhone SE 4 will likely adopt the design language of the new iPhone 16.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Nov 06 2024, 09:54 IST
iPhone SE 4 will likely make its debut in March 2025, Since the launch of iPhone 16 series last month, all attention has moved to the upcoming mid-ranger from Apple. If reports are to be believed, iPhone SE 4 will get a larger 6.06-inch OLED display when compared to 4.7-inch in iPhone SE 3. (X.com/MajinBuOfficial)
1/5 iPhone SE 4 will likely make its debut in March 2025, Since the launch of iPhone 16 series last month, all attention has moved to the upcoming mid-ranger from Apple. If reports are to be believed, iPhone SE 4 will get a larger 6.06-inch OLED display when compared to 4.7-inch in iPhone SE 3. (X.com/MajinBuOfficial)
 iPhone SE 4 is said to be the first iPhone to feature Apple’s in-house 5G modem. As per Kuo, Apple’s in-house 5G chip will gradually replace Qualcomm modem.  (IceUniverse)
2/5  iPhone SE 4 is said to be the first iPhone to feature Apple’s in-house 5G modem. As per Kuo, Apple’s in-house 5G chip will gradually replace Qualcomm modem.  (IceUniverse)
iPhone SE 4 will be the first SE phone from Apple to get a Face ID instead of Touch ID. Until now, all three iPhone SE models launched till now were based on older iPhone models that used Touch ID for security. However, things are about to change as the iPhone SE 4 is said to use the chassis from the iPhone 14. (Ming-Chi Kuo)
3/5 iPhone SE 4 will be the first SE phone from Apple to get a Face ID instead of Touch ID. Until now, all three iPhone SE models launched till now were based on older iPhone models that used Touch ID for security. However, things are about to change as the iPhone SE 4 is said to use the chassis from the iPhone 14. (Ming-Chi Kuo)
iPhone SE 4 will likely be the first phone from the company that will get Apple Intelligence out of the box. As revealed by the company, Apple Intelligence needs at least 8GB of RAM to function and if iPhone SE 4 will get Apple Intelligence that means it will also get 8GB RAM. (AppleTrack)
4/5 iPhone SE 4 will likely be the first phone from the company that will get Apple Intelligence out of the box. As revealed by the company, Apple Intelligence needs at least 8GB of RAM to function and if iPhone SE 4 will get Apple Intelligence that means it will also get 8GB RAM. (AppleTrack)

iPhone SE 4 will be the first mid-range smartphone from Apple to get a USB-C port. Apple is parting ways from lightning port and all the new Apple devices including iPhones now feature USB-C charging. After the launch, iPhone SE 4 will be the first and only mid-ranger from Apple to feature USB-C.
5/5 iPhone SE 4 will be the first mid-range smartphone from Apple to get a USB-C port. Apple is parting ways from lightning port and all the new Apple devices including iPhones now feature USB-C charging. After the launch, iPhone SE 4 will be the first and only mid-ranger from Apple to feature USB-C.
First Published Date: 06 Nov, 09:54 IST
