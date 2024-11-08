Latest Tech News Photos iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: Here’s how much it may cost in India

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: Here's how much it may cost in India

iPhone SE 4 is expected to disrupts the mid-range Android market after making its debut in March 2025.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Nov 08 2024, 10:36 IST
iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: Here’s how much it may cost in India
iPhone SE 4 has quickly become one of the most anticipated models in Apple's lineup following the launch of the iPhone 16 series at the Apple Glowtime event in 2024. Long overdue for an upgrade, the iPhone SE 4 will succeed the iPhone SE 3, which debuted in 2022. (IceUniverse)
iPhone SE 4 has quickly become one of the most anticipated models in Apple's lineup following the launch of the iPhone 16 series at the Apple Glowtime event in 2024. Long overdue for an upgrade, the iPhone SE 4 will succeed the iPhone SE 3, which debuted in 2022. (IceUniverse)
iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: Here’s how much it may cost in India
When released, the iPhone SE 4 will take over as the most affordable iPhone in Apple's range, replacing the iPhone SE 3, which started at 43,900. Rumors suggest that the new model will be priced similarly, likely staying under 50,000. (AppleTrack)
When released, the iPhone SE 4 will take over as the most affordable iPhone in Apple's range, replacing the iPhone SE 3, which started at 43,900. Rumors suggest that the new model will be priced similarly, likely staying under 50,000. (AppleTrack)
iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: Here’s how much it may cost in India
Leaks indicate that the iPhone SE 4 will be a great value, packed with new features, especially in the realm of Apple Intelligence. With a price tag around 45,000, it could serve as an affordable entry point into generative AI technology.
Leaks indicate that the iPhone SE 4 will be a great value, packed with new features, especially in the realm of Apple Intelligence. With a price tag around 45,000, it could serve as an affordable entry point into generative AI technology.
iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: Here’s how much it may cost in India
The iPhone SE 4 is also expected to feature a USB-C port and possibly an Action button. The design is rumored to closely mirror that of the upcoming iPhone 16, with an OLED display, Face ID, and a sleek, all-screen layout that eliminates the traditional Home Button. This design shift would increase the display size from 4.7 inches to 6.06 inches. (Ming-Chi Kuo)
The iPhone SE 4 is also expected to feature a USB-C port and possibly an Action button. The design is rumored to closely mirror that of the upcoming iPhone 16, with an OLED display, Face ID, and a sleek, all-screen layout that eliminates the traditional Home Button. This design shift would increase the display size from 4.7 inches to 6.06 inches. (Ming-Chi Kuo)

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: Here’s how much it may cost in India
Apple has confirmed that Apple Intelligence requires at least 8GB of RAM, so if the iPhone SE 4 includes this advanced AI, it will likely come with 8GB of RAM. With its new design, upgraded chipset, OLED display, and cutting-edge Apple Intelligence features, the iPhone SE 4 could become a highly attractive option for those seeking a powerful, budget-friendly iPhone. (X.com/MajinBuOfficial)
Apple has confirmed that Apple Intelligence requires at least 8GB of RAM, so if the iPhone SE 4 includes this advanced AI, it will likely come with 8GB of RAM. With its new design, upgraded chipset, OLED display, and cutting-edge Apple Intelligence features, the iPhone SE 4 could become a highly attractive option for those seeking a powerful, budget-friendly iPhone. (X.com/MajinBuOfficial)
First Published Date: 08 Nov, 10:34 IST
