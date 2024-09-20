 iPhone SE 4 launch to come with big Apple upgrade, iPhone 16 missed out on it | Photos
iPhone SE 4 will be the first Apple iPhone to feature the company's in-house 5G modem. The report further suggests that select models in the iPhone 17 series will also get Apple-made modems.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Sep 20 2024, 12:27 IST
iPhone SE 4 launch may get this big Apple upgrade, iPhone 16 missed out on it
iPhone SE 4 launch is one of the most talked about things among Apple fans after the launch of iPhone 16 series at the Glowtime 2024 event. Although the iPhone SE 4 India launch is still months away, most of the details about the upcoming powerful mid-ranger from Apple have been leaked online. iPhone SE 4 is expected to earn big for Apple and as per a latest report by Digitimes Asia, it also may get a big Apple upgrade that iPhone 16 missed out on. (X.com/MajinBuOfficial)
As per the report, iPhone SE 4 will be the first Apple iPhone to feature the company's in-house 5G modem. The report further suggests that select models in the iPhone 17 series will also get Apple-made modems. It is likely that Apple may add its own 5G modem in standard models first because the report claims that the company is yet to include the faster mmWave version of 5G in its modem. (IceUniverse)
This isn’t the first report that suggests that iPhone SE 4 will get Apple’s 5G modem. Known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also revealed similar details earlier this month. As per Kuo, Apple’s in-house 5G chip will gradually replace Qualcomm modem.  If Apple’s major shift begins next year, iPhone SE 4 may be the first one to witness it as it is expected to launch in March 2025. (AppleTrack)
Last month, Kuo suggested that two iPhone models launching in 2025 will feature the new Apple 5G modem chip. The iPhone models expected to get the new Apple 5G modem first includes the iPhone SE 4 and an all iPhone 17 slim.
Apple is currently relying on Qualcomm modems for cellular connectivity in all existing iPhone and the Cupertino-based company has been working on its own 5G chip for quite a long time now. Apple even bought most of Intel's smartphone modem business in 2019 as part of its efforts to design its own 5G chip. (Ming-Chi Kuo)
