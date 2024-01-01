ISRO launches maiden X-Ray Satellite, XPoSat; set to unveil celestial secrets including of black holes, Magnatars, more
ISRO has lodged a great triumph with the launch of PSLV-C58 mission today, placing XPoSat satellite in orbit. The successful launch showcases advanced technologies, women empowerment, and collaborative efforts. XPoSat will shed light on black holes, Magnetars and other mysterious space entities.
First Published Date: 01 Jan, 22:19 IST
Tags: isro
