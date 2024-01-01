Icon
Home Photos ISRO launches maiden X-Ray Satellite, XPoSat; set to unveil celestial secrets including of black holes, Magnatars, more

ISRO launches maiden X-Ray Satellite, XPoSat; set to unveil celestial secrets including of black holes, Magnatars, more

ISRO has lodged a great triumph with the launch of PSLV-C58 mission today, placing XPoSat satellite in orbit. The successful launch showcases advanced technologies, women empowerment, and collaborative efforts. XPoSat will shed light on black holes, Magnetars and other mysterious space entities.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 01 2024, 22:19 IST
X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite
On January 1, 2024, ISRO successfully launched its maiden X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite, XPoSat, using the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) in the C58 mission - PSLV-C58. (ISRO)
XPoSat launch
The XPoSat launch took place at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, with the rocket lifting off at 9.10 am, placing XPoSat into a 650 km Low Earth Orbit. (ISRO)
polarization of intense X-ray
XPoSat aims to study the polarization of intense X-ray sources in space, marking ISRO's first dedicated scientific satellite for space-based X-ray polarization measurements. From black holes to Magnetars, XPoSat will study various mysterious objectives in space  (ISRO)
XPoSat
ISRO Chairman S Somanath announced the successful placement of XPoSat in the desired orbit and provided details on the achieved orbit, showcasing deviations of only 3km in the circular 650 km orbit. (ISRO)
XPoSat satellite
The XPoSat satellite's primary payload includes POLIX (Polarimeter Instrument in X-Rays) and XSPECT (X-ray Spectroscopy and Timing), designed by Raman Research Institute and U R Rao Satellite Centre, Bengaluru, respectively. (ISRO)
mission life of XPoSat
The mission life of XPoSat is estimated to be around five years, and the solar panel deployment was successful, according to S Somanath. (ISRO)
PSLV launch
Mission Director Jayakumar M highlighted the significance of the 60th PSLV launch, emphasizing the demonstration of new technologies in the POEM 3 experiment, including fuel cells, silicon-based high-energy batteries, and an amateur radio satellite service. (ISRO)
women empowerment
Notably, the mission showcased women empowerment in the field of science and technology, featuring a women-engineered satellite among its payloads. The success was attributed to the collaborative efforts of ISRO teams and other stakeholders. (ISRO)
First Published Date: 01 Jan, 22:19 IST
