Home Photos Looking for Android video editing tools? Check out these 5 best apps for 2024 to make job easy

Looking for Android video editing tools? Check out these 5 best apps for 2024 to make job easy

Check out the best Android video editing apps to use in 2024.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 05 2024, 11:44 IST
KineMaster
KineMaster: It is one of the most used video editing apps which provides easy tool templates for various platforms such as Instagram, YouTube, vlogs, and much more. With KineMaster you do not need to have professional video editing knowledge, just basic editing skills are enough to make an eye-catching video on your own within a matter of minutes.  (KineMaster)
VN app
VN app: It is a free video editing app which is quite easy to use and edit your videos in various forms. It offers options such as reordering clips and photos,  effects, color grading filters, transitions, keyframe animation, and much more. Additionally, you can download videos without a watermark of the app and you can also access the app on the desktop. (VN app)
InShot
InShot: The app offers basic to advanced video editing tools for new as well as pro editors. The app is also integrated with artificial intelligence which has unique AI effects to make the video look more professional. It offers easy-to-use tools and techniques for professional video editing which make your video stand out from the crowd.  (InShot)
Fimora
Fimora: It is an AI video editor and AI movie maker app which includes  AI Image and Painting, Auto Captions, AI-generated music with over 1000+ sound effects, smart cutouts, effects, and much more, The app also provides text, emoji, and exclusive stickers to make the video look attractive for any platform. It also provides ratio sizes for platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and others.  (Fimora)
Google
c Photos:  We all know about the Google Photos app, however, it provides more tools than just photo editing. The app also offers some video editing tools which enable users to create videos from photos and videos available on your cloud storage. Furthermore, users can trim the video to a different length, adjust image quality with filters, and editing tools, more. (Google)
First Published Date: 05 Jan, 11:44 IST
    Trending Gadgets

