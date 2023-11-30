NASA reveals massive 470-foot asteroid, 4 others, to pass close to Earth! Check details
NASA revealed that five huge asteroids are going to pass close to Earth in the coming days! One asteroid is a 470-foot monster, which is equivalent to a massive building. Know more here.
First Published Date: 30 Nov, 17:47 IST
