Home Photos NASA satellites track 5 asteroids hurtling towards Earth! Check speed, distance and more

NASA satellites track 5 asteroids hurtling towards Earth! Check speed, distance and more

As many as 5 asteroids could be on their way towards Earth, NASA has revealed after studying data collected by its various satellites and telescopes. Know details such as their speed, size, distance of approach and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 29 2023, 16:19 IST
Asteroid
Asteroid 2023 QD2 - Asteroid 2023 QD2, is currently heading towards Earth and will pass closely by Earth today, August 29. The asteroid has a width of almost 46 feet. It is travelling at a speed of 27970 kilometers per hour and will make its closest approach at 1.2 million kilometers.  (Pixabay)
1/5 Asteroid 2023 QD2 - Asteroid 2023 QD2, is currently heading towards Earth and will pass closely by Earth today, August 29. The asteroid has a width of almost 46 feet. It is travelling at a speed of 27970 kilometers per hour and will make its closest approach at 1.2 million kilometers.  (Pixabay)
asteroids
Asteroid 2023 QK5 – Asteroid 2023 QK5, which is nearly 36 feet wide, is heading for Earth and will also make its closest approach to Earth today, August 29. This space rock is moving at a blistering speed of 24522 kilometers per hour. It will miss Earth at a close distance of 1.5 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
asteroids
2/5 Asteroid 2023 QK5 – Asteroid 2023 QK5, which is nearly 36 feet wide, is heading for Earth and will also make its closest approach to Earth today, August 29. This space rock is moving at a blistering speed of 24522 kilometers per hour. It will miss Earth at a close distance of 1.5 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
Asteroid
Asteroid 2012 PZ17 – Asteroid 2012 PZ17 will make its closest approach to Earth on August 30. In terms of size, it is almost 50 feet wide. As per NASA, Asteroid 2012 PZ17 will come as close as 6.4 million kilometers and is already moving at a breakneck speed of 12895 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid
3/5 Asteroid 2012 PZ17 – Asteroid 2012 PZ17 will make its closest approach to Earth on August 30. In terms of size, it is almost 50 feet wide. As per NASA, Asteroid 2012 PZ17 will come as close as 6.4 million kilometers and is already moving at a breakneck speed of 12895 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
asteroid
Asteroid 2023 QH – Asteroid 2023 QH will make its closest approach to the planet on August 31. The asteroid, with a width of 200 feet, will approach Earth at a distance of 4.6 million kilometers and a staggering speed of nearly 57259 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
asteroid
4/5 Asteroid 2023 QH – Asteroid 2023 QH will make its closest approach to the planet on August 31. The asteroid, with a width of 200 feet, will approach Earth at a distance of 4.6 million kilometers and a staggering speed of nearly 57259 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
asteroid
Asteroid 2023 QB2 – Asteroid 2023 QB2, with a width of 59 feet, will make its closest approach to Earth on September 1. The space rock is already rushing towards Earth at a speed of 25794 kilometers per hour and will miss the planet by a distance of about 3.1 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
asteroid
5/5 Asteroid 2023 QB2 – Asteroid 2023 QB2, with a width of 59 feet, will make its closest approach to Earth on September 1. The space rock is already rushing towards Earth at a speed of 25794 kilometers per hour and will miss the planet by a distance of about 3.1 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
First Published Date: 29 Aug, 16:09 IST
Tags:

More From This Section

House-sized asteroid to make a close approach today! NASA reveals details
29 August 2023
Earth's violent history: The biggest asteroid impacts of all time
28 August 2023
Massive sunspot set to spark dangerous M-class solar flares directed at Earth, says NASA
28 August 2023
NASA tracks asteroid hurtling towards Earth at 24548 kmph!
28 August 2023
Asteroid 2023 QD2 speeding toward Earth at terrifying speed!
28 August 2023
Solar storm warning: NASA's Mars rover snaps Sun turning, spies dangerous sunspot facing Earth
27 August 2023
Sun-observing spacecraft sheds light on the solar wind's origin
27 August 2023
5 huge asteroids approaching Earth over next 2 days!
26 August 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Teen hacker leaks GTA 6 footage from hotel room just using Amazon Fire TV Stick
Pokémon GO
Pokémon game that’s all about sleep hits 10 million downloads
Fortnite
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is here! Heists, Ahsoka, Khaby Lame, more; Know all about it
Lara Croft
Tomb Raider’s Lara Croft to debut in Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare II
Destiny 2
Get ready for Destiny 2 Crota's End Raid in season 22 - All the details you need

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets