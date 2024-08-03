 Nothing Phone 2a Plus, Realme 13 Pro series, and more smartphones launched this week | Photos
Nothing Phone 2a Plus, Realme 13 Pro series, and more smartphones launched this week

Check out the list of smartphones announced this week in the midrange and budget segment such as Nothing Phone 2a Plus, Motorola Edge 50, and more. 

| Updated on: Aug 03 2024, 11:00 IST
Nothing Phone 2a Plus
Nothing Phone 2a Plus: Carl Pei-backed smartphone brand Nothing announced its “Plus” variant of Nothing Phone 2a. The Nothing Phone 2a Plus comes with some upgraded specs and a dual-tone back panel which makes it look eye-catching. The smartphone is powered by  MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro processor and it will provide users with improved gaming and performance experience.  (Nothing)
Nothing Phone 2a Plus: Carl Pei-backed smartphone brand Nothing announced its "Plus" variant of Nothing Phone 2a. The Nothing Phone 2a Plus comes with some upgraded specs and a dual-tone back panel which makes it look eye-catching. The smartphone is powered by  MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro processor and it will provide users with improved gaming and performance experience.  (Nothing)
Realme 13 Pro series
Realme 13 Pro series: This is the new camera and performance-centric smartphone series by Realme. It includes two models, the Realme 13 Pro and the Realme 13 Pro Plus which are powered by the  Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 5G chipset. The smartphone comes with a new HYPERIMAGE+ architecture which offers advanced camera capabilities and a wide range of AI features such as  AI Pure Bokeh, AI Natural Skin Tone, AI Ultra Clarity,  AI Group Photo and more.  (Realme)
Realme 13 Pro series: This is the new camera and performance-centric smartphone series by Realme. It includes two models, the Realme 13 Pro and the Realme 13 Pro Plus which are powered by the  Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 5G chipset. The smartphone comes with a new HYPERIMAGE+ architecture which offers advanced camera capabilities and a wide range of AI features such as  AI Pure Bokeh, AI Natural Skin Tone, AI Ultra Clarity,  AI Group Photo and more.  (Realme)
Motorola Edge 50
Motorola Edge 50: It is another smartphone launched under the Motorola Edge 50 series. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC and it is backed by a  5000 mAh battery. The Motorola Edge 50 retains a similar design as its sibling and comes with a vegan leather back. The smartphone has also received a military-grade certification for durability, making it a worthy mid-range smartphone. (Motorola)
Motorola Edge 50: It is another smartphone launched under the Motorola Edge 50 series. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC and it is backed by a  5000 mAh battery. The Motorola Edge 50 retains a similar design as its sibling and comes with a vegan leather back. The smartphone has also received a military-grade certification for durability, making it a worthy mid-range smartphone. (Motorola)
POCO M6 plus
Poco M6 Plus: This smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE processor along with a 5030mAh battery. The Poco M6 Plus comes with a 108MP dual-camera setup and a 13MP selfie shooter. It has a dual-sided glass design with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and an IP53 rating for water and dust resistance. It company’s budget offering with all the latest features and specifications.  (Amazon)
Poco M6 Plus: This smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE processor along with a 5030mAh battery. The Poco M6 Plus comes with a 108MP dual-camera setup and a 13MP selfie shooter. It has a dual-sided glass design with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and an IP53 rating for water and dust resistance. It company's budget offering with all the latest features and specifications.  (Amazon)

Oppo K12x 5G
OPPO K12x 5G: This Oppo smartphone was launched with a 6.67-inch HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The OPPO K12x 5G is backed by a 5100mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC charging support. The smartphone was launched at a starting price of Rs. 12999.  (Flipkart)
OPPO K12x 5G: This Oppo smartphone was launched with a 6.67-inch HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The OPPO K12x 5G is backed by a 5100mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC charging support. The smartphone was launched at a starting price of Rs. 12999.  (Flipkart)
First Published Date: 03 Aug, 11:00 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets