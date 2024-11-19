Latest Tech News Photos Pakistani viral video Imsha Rehman: TikToker Minahil Malik, Mathira’s intimate clips are now…

TikToker Imsha Rehman is now being accused of intentionally leaking the footage to gain attention and increase her follower count.

Nov 19 2024, 11:13 IST
Pakistani TikToker Imsha Rehman viral video has been trending on Google Search for the past several days. Despite the TikTok ban in India, Insha Rehman is quite popular in the country. There has been a spike in Imsha Rehman viral video search because the influencer has deactivated her social media accounts after her obscene video went viral. The alleged video has been widely shared on WhatsApp and other social media networks, stirring outrage among her followers and critics alike. 
TikToker Imsha Rehman is now being accused of intentionally leaking the footage to gain attention and increase her follower count, following a pattern seen earlier with another Pakistani TikTok star Minahil Malik. While it remains unclear who initially leaked the video, Rehman’s situation mirrors that of fellow TikTok star Minahil Malik, who also found herself at the centre of a privacy breach earlier this year.
In response to the growing controversy, Rehman addressed the situation by deactivating her TikTok and Instagram accounts. A screenshot of her TikTok profile has been circulating on social media, where she wrote in her bio: "Jab tak video viral hai maine ne ID off kar di hai" (Till the time video is viral, I have deactivated my account). 
After Imsha Rehman and Minahil Malik, intimate clips of Pakistani TV host Mathira also started doing rounds on the internet. Addressing the situation, Mathira wrote on social media “ People are miss using my name and my photoshoot pictures and adding  fake stuff in please have shame ! Keep me out of this trashy nonsence ..”
First Published Date: 19 Nov, 09:33 IST
