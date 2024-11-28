Latest Tech News Photos Sofia Ansari lead Google Search trend in India, Influencer’s spicy images go viral as…

Sofia Ansari has left the viral video scandal behind and is now focusing on keeping her fans engaged. Her recent images are getting much love from netizens. 

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 28 2024, 13:38 IST
Sofia Ansari is one of the most trending topics on Google Search in India today. For those who are unaware, Sofia Ansari is a known social media personality in India who enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram. She is also an actor who has worked for various web series including Fame House (2020), Ravneet Singh: Billo's Town (2021) and Vahal No Dariyo (2020).
Sofia Ansari currently has 13.4 million Instagram followers and she is often in the news for her Reels and posts. She is trending across social media right now due to her spicy images in a swimming costume. The influencer has shared a bunch of new images and videos that are now gathering the attention of netizens.
This is not the first time that Sofia Ansari became the talk of the town. Earlier this month, an alleged intimate video of an influencer with a male was reportedly leaked online, igniting widespread curiosity and speculation. The viral MMS reportedly shows Ansari in an intimate setting. While a few said that the video was genuine, her fans refuted the rumours and claimed that the video was altered.
Sofia Ansari has left that scandal behind and is now focusing on keeping her fans engaged. Her recent images are getting much love from netizens. She is known for her engaging and often entertaining posts, including lip-sync videos, fashion photoshoots, and lifestyle content. Ansari became widely recognized for her ability to connect with her audience and create relatable, eye-catching content.
First Published Date: 28 Nov, 09:53 IST
