Home Photos Stadium-sized asteroid among 4 other space rocks approaching Earth at breakneck speeds

Stadium-sized asteroid among 4 other space rocks approaching Earth at breakneck speeds

NASA has issued warnings against 5 asteroids that are set to pass Earth in the next few days. One of them has been declared a Potentially Hazardous Object due to its colossal size! Know details about their size, speed, distance of approach, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 14 2023, 11:58 IST
asteroid
Asteroid 2023 NP – Asteroid 2023 NP, which is nearly 65 feet wide, is heading for Earth and will make a close approach today, July 14. This asteroid is heading for Earth at a blistering speed of 29660 kilometers per hour. It will miss Earth at a close distance of 5 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
1/5 Asteroid 2023 NP – Asteroid 2023 NP, which is nearly 65 feet wide, is heading for Earth and will make a close approach today, July 14. This asteroid is heading for Earth at a blistering speed of 29660 kilometers per hour. It will miss Earth at a close distance of 5 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
asteroid
Asteroid 2023 NY – Asteroid 2023 NY will make its closest approach to Earth on July 15. In terms of size, it is almost 46 feet wide. As per NASA, it will come as close as 4.4 million kilometers and is already moving at a speed of 7598 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
asteroid
2/5 Asteroid 2023 NY – Asteroid 2023 NY will make its closest approach to Earth on July 15. In terms of size, it is almost 46 feet wide. As per NASA, it will come as close as 4.4 million kilometers and is already moving at a speed of 7598 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
asteroids
Asteroid 2023 NW – Asteroid 2023 NW will make its extremely close approach to the planet on July 16. The asteroid, with a width of 100 feet, will approach at a distance of 6 million kilometers and at a speed of nearly 61471 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
image caption
3/5 Asteroid 2023 NW – Asteroid 2023 NW will make its extremely close approach to the planet on July 16. The asteroid, with a width of 100 feet, will approach at a distance of 6 million kilometers and at a speed of nearly 61471 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid
Asteroid 2023 MG6 - The biggest asteroid of them all, Asteroid 2023 MG6, is currently heading towards Earth and will pass by Earth on July 16. The asteroid is a staggering 910 feet wide, travelling at almost 44562 kilometers per hour while making its closest approach at 3.6 million kilometers.  (NASA)
image caption
4/5 Asteroid 2023 MG6 - The biggest asteroid of them all, Asteroid 2023 MG6, is currently heading towards Earth and will pass by Earth on July 16. The asteroid is a staggering 910 feet wide, travelling at almost 44562 kilometers per hour while making its closest approach at 3.6 million kilometers.  (NASA)
asteroid
Asteroid 2020 UQ3 – Asteroid 2020 UQ3, with a width of nearly 190 feet, will make its closest approach to Earth on July 18. The space rock is already rushing towards Earth at a speed of 33387 kilometers per hour and will miss the planet by a distance of 1.2 million kilometers. (asteroid)
asteroid
5/5 Asteroid 2020 UQ3 – Asteroid 2020 UQ3, with a width of nearly 190 feet, will make its closest approach to Earth on July 18. The space rock is already rushing towards Earth at a speed of 33387 kilometers per hour and will miss the planet by a distance of 1.2 million kilometers. (asteroid)
First Published Date: 14 Jul, 11:58 IST
Tags:

More From This Section

NASA telescopes track 65-foot asteroid approaching Earth at breakneck speed
14 July 2023
Bipartisan bill in US Congress seeks to compel disclosure of U.F.O. records
14 July 2023
Webb Space Telescope reveals moment of stellar birth, dramatic close-up of 50 baby stars
14 July 2023
Blackouts hit Earth as 8 M-class solar flares erupt in 24 hours, says NASA; Solar storm threat rises
13 July 2023
Colossal 890-foot asteroid approaching Earth rapidly! NASA reveals key details
13 July 2023
Sun's solar activity to peak in 2 years, could cause "Internet Apocalypse"
13 July 2023
NASA celebrates Webb telescope anniversary with close-up of stellar birth
13 July 2023
Shocking! Blackouts hit US, Canada after powerful solar flare eruption, NASA satellite shows
12 July 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone
Threads
Threads notifications a pain? Kill them off this way
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: 5 smart ways to stop people from snooping on your smartphone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets