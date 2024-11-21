Latest Tech News Photos TikTok Imsha Rehman viral video leaked: Why Minahil Malik, Mathira’s intimate clips are…

TikToker Imsha Rehman is now facing accusations of deliberately leaking the video to attract attention and boost her follower count.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 21 2024, 13:02 IST
TikTok Imsha Rehman viral video has been trending on Google Search for several days now. Despite the TikTok ban in India, Rehman has gained significant popularity there. The surge in searches for her viral video occurred after she deactivated her social media accounts in response to an explicit video that spread rapidly online. The video has been widely circulated on WhatsApp and other social platforms, sparking outrage from both her supporters and critics.
TikTok Imsha Rehman viral video has been trending on Google Search for several days now. Despite the TikTok ban in India, Rehman has gained significant popularity there. The surge in searches for her viral video occurred after she deactivated her social media accounts in response to an explicit video that spread rapidly online. The video has been widely circulated on WhatsApp and other social platforms, sparking outrage from both her supporters and critics.
Rehman is now facing accusations of deliberately leaking the video to attract attention and boost her follower count, a strategy similar to that of another Pakistani TikTok star, Minahil Malik. While it’s unclear who first leaked the video, Rehman’s situation mirrors the privacy breach Minahil Malik experienced earlier this year.
Rehman is now facing accusations of deliberately leaking the video to attract attention and boost her follower count, a strategy similar to that of another Pakistani TikTok star, Minahil Malik. While it's unclear who first leaked the video, Rehman's situation mirrors the privacy breach Minahil Malik experienced earlier this year.
In an attempt to manage the growing controversy, Rehman deactivated both her TikTok and Instagram accounts. A screenshot of her TikTok profile, which has been circulating on social media, shows a message in her bio: "Jab tak video viral hai maine ne ID off kar di hai" (Until the video is viral, I have deactivated my account).
In an attempt to manage the growing controversy, Rehman deactivated both her TikTok and Instagram accounts. A screenshot of her TikTok profile, which has been circulating on social media, shows a message in her bio: "Jab tak video viral hai maine ne ID off kar di hai" (Until the video is viral, I have deactivated my account).
Following Rehman and Malik, intimate videos of Pakistani TV host Mathira have also surfaced online. In response, Mathira took to social media, stating, “People are misusing my name and my photoshoot pictures, adding fake stuff. Please have some shame! Keep me out of this trashy nonsense.”
Following Rehman and Malik, intimate videos of Pakistani TV host Mathira have also surfaced online. In response, Mathira took to social media, stating, "People are misusing my name and my photoshoot pictures, adding fake stuff. Please have some shame! Keep me out of this trashy nonsense."

First Published Date: 21 Nov, 13:02 IST
