Top 5 Nintendo Switch games in 2025 you shouldn't miss for action, adventure, and fun

Discover the top 5 Nintendo Switch games of 2025. From thrilling adventures to competitive fun, these titles offer unforgettable experiences for every gamer. Check them out now!

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 04 2025, 15:04 IST
Nintendo Switch games
As we move into 2025, the Nintendo Switch remains a top choice for gamers, offering a wide range of experiences. From thrilling action-packed adventures to emotional platformers, these games showcase the versatility of the console. Here's a look at five of the best Nintendo Switch games that continue to stand out this year. (Pexels)
Nintendo Switch games
Bayonetta 3: Bayonetta 3 offers intense combat and exhilarating battles. The game introduces a new character alongside the iconic witch, enhancing its unique blend of fast-paced action. The storyline features multiple dimensions, large-scale kaiju fights, and thrilling chase scenes, making it a fitting end to the Bayonetta trilogy. (Nintendo)
Nintendo Switch games
Celeste takes players on a journey up the snow-covered Mount Celeste, challenging them with tough platforming gameplay. Its pixel art style and engaging mechanics make it a standout on the Switch. The game also tells an emotional story about self-acceptance and overcoming obstacles, resonating deeply with players. (Nintendo)
Nintendo Switch games
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is a must-play for fighting game enthusiasts. With a massive roster of iconic characters and polished gameplay mechanics, it offers various modes for both competitive and casual players. This title stands as the definitive fighter on the Nintendo Switch. (Nintendo)
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom expands on its predecessor, Breath of the Wild, with new locations to explore, including sky islands and underground realms. This open-world adventure brings fresh gameplay mechanics that encourage creative exploration, making it a game you'll lose yourself in for hours. (Nintendo )
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remains one of the most popular racing games on the Nintendo Switch. With its wide range of tracks and beloved characters, it provides endless fun, whether you're playing solo, with friends, or online. It's a family-friendly appeal and exciting racing mechanics keep players coming back for more. (Nintendo )
First Published Date: 04 Apr, 15:04 IST
