While awaiting GTA 6, are you looking for similar open-world games? Discover our top picks, featuring expansive worlds, thrilling missions, and unique twists. From Red Dead Redemption to Cyberpunk 2077, these games offer engaging alternatives.

| Updated on: Jul 27 2024, 15:00 IST
Top 7 games like GTA to dive into for exciting open world adventures in 2024 while waiting for GTA 6
Red Dead Redemption Series: Rockstar Games' Red Dead Redemption 1 and 2 offer an experience reminiscent of GTA, but with a Western twist. Released in 2010 and 2018 respectively, these games transport players to expansive open worlds filled with criminal activities and heists. They excel in storytelling and character development, bringing to life a range of missions across diverse locations like Mexico and the Caribbean. The narrative depth and intricate world design make this series a must-play for fans of the GTA experience. (Rockstar Games)
Saints Row 2: Saints Row 2, developed by Deep Silver Volition and launched in 2008, is often dubbed a GTA clone. However, it distinguishes itself with its unique style and freedom. Players can create a custom character and dive into a large open world with an array of weapons and vehicles. The game offers numerous missions and side quests, maintaining a level of engagement through its entertaining, albeit different, storytelling approach. (Xbox.com)
Just Cause 3: Avalanche Studios’ Just Cause 3, released in 2015, combines explosive action with a vast open world. Set in a tropical paradise under a dictator’s rule, players use grappling hooks and wingsuits to cause chaos. The game’s extensive map encourages players to unleash destruction while completing various objectives. The high-paced gameplay and creative freedom make Just Cause 3 a thrilling alternative for those seeking GTA-like mayhem. (Xbox.com)
Watch Dogs 2: Ubisoft's Watch Dogs 2, from 2016, elevates the hacking element in a beautifully recreated San Francisco. Players can hack a multitude of objects and systems, enhancing their gameplay experience. The sequel improves on its predecessor with engaging characters and a wide range of activities that go beyond typical fetch quests. Its exploration and innovative interactions set it apart as a notable choice for GTA enthusiasts. (Xbox.com)
Mad Max: Released by Avalanche Studios in 2015, Mad Max is an underrated gem that offers a blend of intense driving and combat. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, the game focuses on vehicular action, complemented by hand-to-hand combat and a gripping story. Players must reclaim their stolen vehicle and navigate through a richly detailed world, making Mad Max a compelling choice for fans of the GTA genre. (Xbox.com)
Mafia III: Mafia III, developed by Hangar 13 and released in 2016, provides a unique twist on the open-world formula. The game features a compact, yet detailed map and combines strong third-person combat with engaging driving mechanics. Set in a crime-ridden city, it offers a narrative of revenge and moral choices, making it a significant entry in the open-world genre that fans of GTA should explore.
Mafia III: Mafia III, developed by Hangar 13 and released in 2016, provides a unique twist on the open-world formula. The game features a compact, yet detailed map and combines strong third-person combat with engaging driving mechanics. Set in a crime-ridden city, it offers a narrative of revenge and moral choices, making it a significant entry in the open-world genre that fans of GTA should explore. (Xbox)
Cyberpunk 2077: CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077, launched in 2020, delivers a futuristic twist on the GTA formula. Set in the sprawling Night City, the game offers unparalleled freedom in a vibrant, lawless environment. Despite its RPG elements, Cyberpunk 2077 shares similarities with GTA, such as an immersive world and memorable characters. Its dynamic story and cutting-edge graphics make it a standout for those seeking a GTA-like experience in a sci-fi setting. (Xbox.com)
