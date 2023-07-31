Home Photos Wave of asteroids coming! NASA reveals 5 rushing towards Earth; biggest is 150 feet wide

Wave of asteroids coming! NASA reveals 5 rushing towards Earth; biggest is 150 feet wide

With the help of its advanced telescopes and satellites, NASA has tracked 5 asteroids whose orbits will bring them very close to Earth in the coming days. Asteroid 2016 AW65 to Asteroid 2023 OY4, know all about them such as their speed, size, distance, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 31 2023, 10:40 IST
asteroids
Asteroid 2016 AW65 – Asteroid 2016 AW65 will make its extremely close approach to the planet today, July 31. The asteroid, with a width of around 150 feet, will approach at a distance of 6.3 million kilometers and a speed of nearly 20583 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
1/5 Asteroid 2016 AW65 – Asteroid 2016 AW65 will make its extremely close approach to the planet today, July 31. The asteroid, with a width of around 150 feet, will approach at a distance of 6.3 million kilometers and a speed of nearly 20583 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
asteroid
Asteroid 2023 OS3 - Asteroid 2023 OS3, is currently heading towards Earth and will pass closely by Earth tomorrow, August 1. The asteroid is small in size, with a width of around 31 feet. It is travelling at almost 17345 kilometers per hour and will make its closest approach at just 962,000 kilometers. (Pixabay)
asteroid
2/5 Asteroid 2023 OS3 - Asteroid 2023 OS3, is currently heading towards Earth and will pass closely by Earth tomorrow, August 1. The asteroid is small in size, with a width of around 31 feet. It is travelling at almost 17345 kilometers per hour and will make its closest approach at just 962,000 kilometers. (Pixabay)
asteroid
Asteroid 2023 OQ3 – Asteroid 2023 OQ3, with a width of about 110 feet, will also make its closest approach to Earth tomorrow, August 1. The space rock is already rushing towards Earth at a speed of 35205 kilometers per hour and will miss the planet by a distance of 1.5 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
asteroid
3/5 Asteroid 2023 OQ3 – Asteroid 2023 OQ3, with a width of about 110 feet, will also make its closest approach to Earth tomorrow, August 1. The space rock is already rushing towards Earth at a speed of 35205 kilometers per hour and will miss the planet by a distance of 1.5 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
asteroids
Asteroid 2023 OF1 – Asteroid 2023 OF1, with a width of nearly 150 feet, will make its closest approach to Earth on August 2. The space rock is already rushing towards Earth at a speed of 38643 kilometers per hour and will miss the planet by a distance of 6.7 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
asteroids
4/5 Asteroid 2023 OF1 – Asteroid 2023 OF1, with a width of nearly 150 feet, will make its closest approach to Earth on August 2. The space rock is already rushing towards Earth at a speed of 38643 kilometers per hour and will miss the planet by a distance of 6.7 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
Asteroid
Asteroid 2023 OY4 – Another asteroid named Asteroid 2023 OY4 will make its closest approach to Earth on August 2. In terms of size, it is almost 130 feet wide. As per NASA, it will come as close as 1.2 million kilometers and is already moving at a blistering speed of 63484 kilometers per hour. (REUTERS)
Asteroid
5/5 Asteroid 2023 OY4 – Another asteroid named Asteroid 2023 OY4 will make its closest approach to Earth on August 2. In terms of size, it is almost 130 feet wide. As per NASA, it will come as close as 1.2 million kilometers and is already moving at a blistering speed of 63484 kilometers per hour. (REUTERS)
First Published Date: 31 Jul, 10:12 IST
