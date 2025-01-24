Latest Tech News Photos Xbox Developer Direct 2025: Top game announcements from the event

Xbox Developer Direct 2025: Top game announcements from the event

The Xbox Developer Direct 2025 showcased a multitude of reveals. Here are the details.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 24 2025, 18:51 IST
Xbox Developer Direct 2025: Top game announcements from the event
Ninja Gaiden 4 has finally arrived after a long wait, serving as a sequel to the previous games and introducing a new protagonist, Yakumo. The game is anticipated to launch in Autumn 2025. (Xbox)
1/4 Ninja Gaiden 4 has finally arrived after a long wait, serving as a sequel to the previous games and introducing a new protagonist, Yakumo. The game is anticipated to launch in Autumn 2025. (Xbox)
Doom: The Dark Ages is another entry in the Doom franchise and will launch on 15th May 2025. This is a different take on the shooter genre, offering medieval-style visuals. If you're a fan of the Doom series, you’ll want to check this out.
Doom: The Dark Ages is another entry in the Doom franchise and will launch on 15th May 2025. This game will offer medieval-style visuals, and if you're a fan of the Doom series, you’ll want to check this out. (Microsoft)
2/4 Doom: The Dark Ages is another entry in the Doom franchise and will launch on 15th May 2025. This game will offer medieval-style visuals, and if you're a fan of the Doom series, you’ll want to check this out. (Microsoft)
The Ninja Gaiden 2 remake, based on the Unreal Engine 5, was revealed after the Ninja Gaiden 4 trailer during Microsoft’s developer conference. It’s called Ninja Gaiden 2 Black. This is a remake of the original game, released in 2008, will now be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and S.
The Ninja Gaiden 2 remake, based on the Unreal Engine 5, was revealed after the Ninja Gaiden 4 trailer during Microsoft’s developer conference. It’s called Ninja Gaiden 2 Black. This is a remake of the original game, released in 2008, will now be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and S. (Xbox)
3/4 The Ninja Gaiden 2 remake, based on the Unreal Engine 5, was revealed after the Ninja Gaiden 4 trailer during Microsoft’s developer conference. It’s called Ninja Gaiden 2 Black. This is a remake of the original game, released in 2008, will now be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and S. (Xbox)
South of Midnight will launch on Xbox Series X and S, PC, and Game Pass. It’s an action-adventure title from Xbox's Compulsion Games. A new story trailer is now released, showing the main protagonist, Hazel, searching for her mother. The game will launch on 8 April 2025
South of Midnight  will launch on Xbox Series X and S, PC, and Game Pass. It’s an action-adventure title from Xbox's Compulsion Games. A new story trailer is now released, showing the main protagonist, Hazel, searching for her mother. The game will launch on 8 April 2025 (Xbox)
4/4 South of Midnight  will launch on Xbox Series X and S, PC, and Game Pass. It’s an action-adventure title from Xbox's Compulsion Games. A new story trailer is now released, showing the main protagonist, Hazel, searching for her mother. The game will launch on 8 April 2025 (Xbox)

First Published Date: 24 Jan, 18:50 IST
