 Poco F4 5g 8gb Ram Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    POCO F4 5G 8GB RAM

    POCO F4 5G 8GB RAM is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 29,999 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585) Processor, 4500 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    7
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹29,999
    128 GB
    6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585)
    64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    20 MP
    4500 mAh
    Android v12
    POCO F4 5G 8GB RAM Price in India

    POCO F4 5G 8GB RAM price in India starts at Rs.29,999. The lowest price of POCO F4 5G 8GB RAM is Rs.25,899 on amazon.in.

    Poco F4 5g 8gb Ram Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 4500 mAh
    • Yes
    • Up to 480 Hours(4G) / Up to 470 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Yes, Sonic, 67W: 100 % in 38 minutes
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 480 Hours(4G) / Up to 470 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    • 20 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(0.8µm pixel size)
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Yes
    • F2.4
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Exmor RS
    • Dual Video Recording
    • F1.8
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Single
    Design
    • 195 grams
    • 163.2 mm
    • Yes, Splash proof, IP53
    • Dust proof
    • 75.9 mm
    • 7.7 mm
    • Night Black, Neptune Green
    Display
    • AMOLED
    • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 395 ppi
    • 120 Hz
    • 86.71 %
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 20:9
    • 1300 nits
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    General
    • F4 5G 8GB RAM
    • June 27, 2022 (Official)
    • MIUI
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • POCO
    • Android v12
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • No
    • Dolby Atmos
    • No
    • USB Type-C
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, v5.2
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Head: 0.840 W/kg, Body: 0.812 W/kg
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    Performance
    • 8 GB
    • LPDDR5
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR5
    • 7 nm
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
    • Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585)
    • Adreno 650
    Smart TV Features
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Side
    Storage
    • UFS 3.1
    • Yes
    • 128 GB
    • No
    Poco F4 5g 8gb Ram