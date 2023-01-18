 Poco F4 5g Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    POCO F4 5G

    POCO F4 5G

    POCO F4 5G is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 24,990 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585) Processor, 4500 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on POCO F4 5G from HT Tech. Buy POCO F4 5G now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    7
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹24,990
    128 GB
    6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585)
    64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    20 MP
    4500 mAh
    Android v12
    POCO F4 5G Price in India

    POCO F4 5G price in India starts at Rs.24,990. The lowest price of POCO F4 5G is Rs.25,899 on amazon.in.

    Poco F4 5g Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    • 20 MP
    • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    • 4500 mAh
    Battery
    • Up to 480 Hours(4G) / Up to 470 Hours(2G)
    • Yes
    • 4500 mAh
    • Yes, Sonic, 67W: 100 % in 38 minutes
    • Up to 480 Hours(4G) / Up to 470 Hours(2G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • No
    Camera
    • Single
    • Yes
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F2.4
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • 20 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(0.8µm pixel size)
    • Dual Video Recording
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • F1.8
    • Exmor RS
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    Design
    • Yes, Splash proof, IP53
    • 7.7 mm
    • Night Black, Neptune Green
    • 75.9 mm
    • Dust proof
    • 195 grams
    • 163.2 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    • 1300 nits
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 20:9
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • AMOLED
    • 395 ppi
    • 86.71 %
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 120 Hz
    General
    • Android v12
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • June 27, 2022 (Official)
    • Yes
    • POCO
    • MIUI
    • F4 5G
    Multimedia
    • No
    • Yes
    • USB Type-C
    • Dolby Atmos
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, v5.2
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Head: 0.840 W/kg, Body: 0.812 W/kg
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    Performance
    • LPDDR5
    • 6 GB
    • 64 bit
    • Adreno 650
    • 26.0 s
    • Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585)
    • LPDDR5
    • 7 nm
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
    Smart TV Features
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Side
    Storage
    • 128 GB
    • No
    • UFS 3.1
    • Yes
    Poco F4 5g