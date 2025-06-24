The price for the Poco F7 in India is Rs. 31,999 . This is the Poco F7 base model with 256 GB / 512 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black, Silver and White. Market Status of Poco F7 is Released. ...Read More Read Less
OPPO K13 Turbo
₹27,999
Poco F7 VS Oppo K13 Turbo
Realme 15 5G
13% OFF
Discounted price:₹25,989
Poco F7 VS Realme 15 5g
Realme 15 Pro 5G
11% OFF
Discounted price:₹33,997
Poco F7 VS Realme 15 Pro 5g
OnePlus Nord 5
9% OFF
Discounted price:₹31,999
Poco F7 VS Oneplus Nord 5
Samsung Galaxy A36
13% OFF
Discounted price:₹33,999
Poco F7 VS Samsung Galaxy A36
Vivo V50e
19% OFF
Discounted price:₹28,999
Poco F7 VS Vivo V50e
Experience seamless multitasking, stunning graphics for gaming, and optimal battery efficiency with enhanced thermal control for extended usage.
Capture stunning photos in low light and vibrant landscapes, with 4K video recording and fast autofocus for social media-ready shots.
Enjoy lightning-fast app launches and seamless multitasking, providing ample storage for games, photos, and videos.
Immerse in vibrant visuals with high brightness of 3200 Nits and smooth navigation, perfect for outdoor use.
Stay powered throughout the day with rapid charging capabilities, ensuring minimal downtime.
The Poco F7 is perfect for gamers, content creators, and heavy users seeking performance, efficiency, and exceptional photography features.
POCO F7 is poised to make a significant impact in the mid-range smartphone segment, offering flagship-level features at a competitive price point. POCO F7 is a rebranded version of the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro, which debuted in China earlier this year.
Sporting a 6.83-inch OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, the POCO F7 promises vibrant visuals and smooth scrolling experiences. The display is also expected to offer a peak brightness of up to 3,200 nits, ensuring clarity even under direct sunlight.
Under the hood, the device is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and storage options ranging from 256GB to 1TB. This configuration should provide ample power for multitasking and intensive applications.
In terms of photography, the POCO F7 is expected to feature a dual rear camera setup, headlined by a 50MP primary sensor. While detailed specifications of the secondary sensor remain under wraps, the camera system is anticipated to deliver high-quality images and videos.
The device is rumoured to house a substantial 7,550mAh battery, supporting 90W fast charging, ensuring prolonged usage and quick recharging times. Running on HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15, the POCO F7 is set to offer a seamless and intuitive user experience.
In India, the starting price of POCO F7 is ₹31,999, positioning it as a compelling option for consumers seeking premium features without the flagship price tag.
