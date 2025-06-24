POCO F7 is poised to make a significant impact in the mid-range smartphone segment, offering flagship-level features at a competitive price point. POCO F7 is a rebranded version of the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro, which debuted in China earlier this year.

Sporting a 6.83-inch OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, the POCO F7 promises vibrant visuals and smooth scrolling experiences. The display is also expected to offer a peak brightness of up to 3,200 nits, ensuring clarity even under direct sunlight.

Under the hood, the device is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and storage options ranging from 256GB to 1TB. This configuration should provide ample power for multitasking and intensive applications.

In terms of photography, the POCO F7 is expected to feature a dual rear camera setup, headlined by a 50MP primary sensor. While detailed specifications of the secondary sensor remain under wraps, the camera system is anticipated to deliver high-quality images and videos.

The device is rumoured to house a substantial 7,550mAh battery, supporting 90W fast charging, ensuring prolonged usage and quick recharging times. Running on HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15, the POCO F7 is set to offer a seamless and intuitive user experience.

In India, the starting price of POCO F7 is ₹31,999, positioning it as a compelling option for consumers seeking premium features without the flagship price tag.