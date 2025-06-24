Overview Prices Summary Specs Comparison News
Release date : 24 June 2025

Poco F7

Poco F7 is a Android v15 phone, available price is Rs 31,999 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Processor and 12 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Poco F7 from HT Tech. Buy Poco F7 now with free delivery.
Black Silver White
Price : ₹31,999 This product is currently not available on Amazon

Poco F7 Price in India and other variants

The price for the Poco F7 in India is Rs. 31,999 . This is the Poco F7 base model with 256 GB / 512 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black, Silver and White. Market Status of Poco F7 is Released. ...Read More

Poco F7 Take Away

processor
Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 (4 nm)

Experience seamless multitasking, stunning graphics for gaming, and optimal battery efficiency with enhanced thermal control for extended usage.

camera
Camera
50MP + 8MP Rear, 20MP Front

Capture stunning photos in low light and vibrant landscapes, with 4K video recording and fast autofocus for social media-ready shots.

memory_storage
Memory & Storage
LPDDR5X 12 GB + UFS 4 256 GB/512 GB

Enjoy lightning-fast app launches and seamless multitasking, providing ample storage for games, photos, and videos.

display
Display
6.83 inches AMOLED, 120 Hz

Immerse in vibrant visuals with high brightness of 3200 Nits and smooth navigation, perfect for outdoor use.

battery
Battery
7550 mAh with 90W Turbocharger

Stay powered throughout the day with rapid charging capabilities, ensuring minimal downtime.

summary
Ideal For

The Poco F7 is perfect for gamers, content creators, and heavy users seeking performance, efficiency, and exceptional photography features.

Poco F7 Summary

POCO F7 is poised to make a significant impact in the mid-range smartphone segment, offering flagship-level features at a competitive price point. POCO F7 is a rebranded version of the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro, which debuted in China earlier this year.

 

Sporting a 6.83-inch OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, the POCO F7 promises vibrant visuals and smooth scrolling experiences. The display is also expected to offer a peak brightness of up to 3,200 nits, ensuring clarity even under direct sunlight.

 

Under the hood, the device is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and storage options ranging from 256GB to 1TB. This configuration should provide ample power for multitasking and intensive applications.

 

In terms of photography, the POCO F7 is expected to feature a dual rear camera setup, headlined by a 50MP primary sensor. While detailed specifications of the secondary sensor remain under wraps, the camera system is anticipated to deliver high-quality images and videos.

 

The device is rumoured to house a substantial 7,550mAh battery, supporting 90W fast charging, ensuring prolonged usage and quick recharging times. Running on HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15, the POCO F7 is set to offer a seamless and intuitive user experience.

 

In India, the starting price of POCO F7 is ₹31,999, positioning it as a compelling option for consumers seeking premium features without the flagship price tag.

Poco F7: Key Specifications & Features

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, 90W Turbocharger

  • Removable

    No

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Type

    Li-Po

  • Capacity

    7550 mAh

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 8 MP

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    4K @ 60 fps UHD, 1080p @ 60 fps FHD

  • Flash

    Yes, Ring Flash

  • Front Camera

    20 MP

  • Build Material

    Aluminium middle frame, glass back

  • Ruggedness

    IP68/IP69 dust and water resistance

  • Weight

    215.7 gram

  • Water Resistance

    Yes

  • Colours

    Black, Silver, White

  • Dimensions

    163.1 x 77.9 x 8.2 mm

  • Height

    163.1 mm

  • Width

    77.9 mm

  • Thickness

    8.2 mm

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Resolution

    2772 x 1280 pixels

  • Brightness

    3200 Nits

  • Pixel Density

    447 PPI

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Display Type

    AMOLED

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    94.27%

  • Screen Size

    6.83 inches

  • Brand

    POCO

  • SAR Value

    0.83 W/kg (Head) / 0.86 W/kg (Body)

  • Operating System

    Android v15

  • Launch Date

    June 24, 2025

  • Model

    F7

  • Custom UI

    Hyper OS

  • SIM Size

    Nano+Nano SIM

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, with wifi-hotspot

  • SIM 1

    5G SA: n1/n2/n3/n5/n7/n8/n20/n28/n38/n40/n41/n48/n66/n77/n78, 5G NSA: n1/n3/n5/n7/n8/n20/n28/n38/n40/n41/n48/n66/n77/n78

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual Sim, GSM+GSM

  • SIM 2

    5G SA: n1/n2/n3/n5/n7/n8/n20/n28/n38/n40/n41/n48/n66/n77/n78, 5G NSA: n1/n3/n5/n7/n8/n20/n28/n38/n40/n41/n48/n66/n77/n78

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.4

  • VoLTE

    Yes, Dual Stand-By

  • NFC

    Yes

  • Network Support

    4G,5G

  • GPS

    Yes, with A-GPS, AGPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BEIDOU

  • RAM

    12 GB

  • Processor

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4

  • Processor Fabrication

    4 nm

  • RAM Type

    LPDDR5X

  • Infrared Sensor

    Ambient Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, E-Compass, IR Blaster

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Storage Type

    UFS 4

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB / 512 GB

Last updated date: 01 August 2025
