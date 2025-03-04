Overview Prices Summary Specs News
POCOF7Ultra_FrontCamera_32MP
POCOF7Ultra_RAM_12GB/16GB
https://htcms-prod-images.s3.ap-south-1.amazonaws.com/ht/tech/htmobile4/P0/poco.jpg_POCOF7Ultra_2
Upcoming
Expected Release Date: 01 January 2026

POCO F7 Ultra

POCO F7 Ultra is a Android v15 phone, speculated price is Rs 55,680 in India with 50 MP + 32 MP + 50 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor and 12 GB / 16 GB RAM.
Black Yellow
Expected price : ₹55,680 The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

POCO F7 Ultra Price in India (Expected)

The price for the POCO F7 Ultra in India is expected to be Rs. 55,680 . This is the POCO F7 Ultra base model with 256 GB / 512 GB of internal storage. It is expected to come in the following colors: Black and Yellow. Market Status of POCO F7 Ultra is Upcoming. All the details are based on unofficial rumours. ...Read More

Here are few alternate options to check

Vivo X200 FE
  • 12GB RAM | 256GB ROM/512GB ROM
  • Yellow Glow, Black Luxe
12% OFF
Discounted price:₹65,999 Original price:₹74,999
Buy Now
Poco F7 Ultra VS Vivo X200 Fe

OPPO Reno 14 Pro
  • 12GB RAM | 256GB ROM/512GB ROM
  • Black, White, And Purple Colours
9% OFF
Discounted price:₹49,998 Original price:₹54,999
Buy Now
Poco F7 Ultra VS Oppo Reno 14 Pro

OnePlus 13s
  • 16GB RAM | 1tb
  • Black Velvet, Pink Satin, And Green Silk
5% OFF
Discounted price:₹54,998 Original price:₹57,999
Buy Now
Poco F7 Ultra VS Oneplus 13s

Apple iPhone 16E (iPhone SE 4)
  • 8GB RAM | 128GB ROM
  • Black, White
11% OFF
Discounted price:₹53,499 Original price:₹59,900
Buy Now
Poco F7 Ultra VS Apple iPhone 16e iphone Se 4

Oppo Find X8 5G
  • 12GB RAM | 256GB ROM
  • Black, White
₹59,999
Check Details
Poco F7 Ultra VS Oppo Find X8 5g

Realme GT 7 Pro
  • 12GB RAM | 256GB ROM
  • Mars Orange, Galaxy Grey
27% OFF
Discounted price:₹50,999 Original price:₹69,999
Buy Now
Poco F7 Ultra VS Realme Gt 7 Pro
Choose a Mobile Phone
Add to Compare

POCO F7 Ultra Expected Take Away

processor
Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite (3 nm)

Experience seamless multitasking and high-performance gaming with optimized efficiency and superior thermal control.

camera
Camera
50 MP + 32 MP + 50 MP Rear, 32 MP Front

Capture stunning photos and videos in 8K resolution, featuring advanced low-light capabilities and optical image stabilization for smooth, vibrant shots.

memory_storage
Memory & Storage
LPDDR5X 12 GB / 16 GB + UFS 4.1 256 GB / 512 GB

Enjoy lightning-fast app launches and exceptional multitasking with ample storage for photos, games, and videos.

display
Display
6.67 inches Flow AMOLED, 120 Hz

Experience vivid colors and exceptional brightness at 3200 nits, providing a dazzling view that's smooth and easy to use, even outdoors.

battery
Battery
5300 mAh with 120W Hyper Charging

Experience extended battery life and ultra-fast recharging, achieving 100% in just 34 minutes for unmatched convenience.

summary
Ideal For

Perfect for gamers, content creators, and heavy users seeking a powerful, versatile smartphone that excels in performance and photography.

Poco F7 Ultra Summary

The POCO F7 Ultra is set to redefine flagship performance in 2025 with its impressive blend of power, display quality, and camera versatility. Featuring a brilliant 6.67 inch WQHD+ AMOLED screen, it delivers stunning visuals with vivid colours, a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness that thrives even in bright outdoor conditions. HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support make every moment on screen come alive with cinematic detail and immersive clarity.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset paired with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM, the F7 Ultra ensures seamless multitasking, intense gaming, and snappy app performance without compromising battery efficiency. Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the sophisticated triple camera setup, combining two 50MP sensors with advanced optical image stabilisation and a 32MP ultra-wide lens that captures sweeping landscapes and intricate close-ups alike. The 32MP front camera guarantees sharp, vibrant selfies and smooth video calls.

Underneath the sleek design, a robust 5300mAh battery provides long-lasting power, and with 120W wired and 50W wireless fast charging options, downtime is minimized. Built tough with Gorilla Glass Victus and IP68 water and dust resistance, this smartphone is ready for real-world adventures. Running Android 15 layered with HyperOS 2, the POCO F7 Ultra delivers a slick, customisable, and intuitive user interface that keeps users ahead in every aspect. It promises to be a flagship that balances raw power with refined experience flawlessly.

 

Poco F7 Ultra: Key Specifications & Features

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • Capacity

    5300 mAh

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, 120W Hyper Charging, 100% in 34 minutes

  • Wireless Charging

    Yes, 50W Wireless Charging, Charging Time: 75 minutes

  • Front Camera

    32 MP

  • Optical Image Stabilisation

    Yes

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Image Resolution

    8150 x 6150 Pixels

  • Video Recording

    7680x4320 @ 24 fps 3840x2160 @ 60 fps 1920x1080 @ 960 fps 1280x720 @ 1920 fps

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode Film Camera

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 32 MP + 50 MP

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Colours

    Black, Yellow

  • Water Resistance

    Yes, Water resistant, IP68, (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 2.5 meter)

  • Weight

    212 grams

  • Height

    160.26 mm

  • Thickness

    8.39 mm

  • Width

    74.95 mm

  • Screen Size

    6.67 inches (16.94 cm)

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Brightness

    3200 nits

  • HDR / Ultra HDR

    Yes, HDR 10+

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Resolution

    1440x3200 px (QHD+)

  • Screen Protection

    POCO Shield Glass

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Pixel Density

    526 ppi

  • Display Type

    Flow AMOLED

  • Launch Date

    January 1, 2026

  • Operating System

    Android v15

  • Custom UI

    HyperOS

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v6.0

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/be/ax) 5GHz 6GHz, MIMO

  • SIM 2

    5G bands, 4G bands Expand

  • SIM 1

    5G bands, 4G bands Expand

  • NFC

    Yes

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Graphics

    Adreno 830

  • RAM Type

    LPDDR5X

  • RAM

    12 GB / 16 GB

  • Processor

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite

  • Processor Fabrication

    3 nm

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes, In Display

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB / 512 GB

  • Storage Type

    UFS 4.1

Related Mobile News

Poco M7 5G with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset launched in India: Check price, features and more
04 Mar 2025

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra key specifications tipped online ahead of launch on May 13 - Details
12 May 2025

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 likely to be world’s slimmest foldable- Here’s what we know
12 May 2025

Samsung Galaxy F56 launched in India with a slim design- Know specs, features, and more
11 May 2025
Read all Related Mobile News

Mobiles By Brand

Trending Mobile Phones

Apple iPhone 16E (iPhone SE 4)

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹53,499 Original price:₹59,900
Buy Now

Apple iPhone 16

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹72,499 Original price:₹79,900
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • Titanium Silverblue
  • 12 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹107,500 Original price:₹129,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy A55

  • Awesome Iceblue
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹26,999 Original price:₹42,999
Buy Now
Trending Mobile Phones

Latest Mobile Phones

Vivo V60 5G

  • Mist Grey
  • 8GB / 12GB / 16GB RAM
Discounted price:₹38,999 Original price:₹43,999
Buy Now

OPPO K13 Turbo

  • First Purple
  • 8GB/12GB RAM
₹27,999
Check Details

Infinix GT 30 5G plus

  • Pulse Green
  • 8GB RAM
₹19,499
Check Details

Vivo T4R 5G

  • 8GB / 12GB RAM
  • 128GB / 256GB Storage
₹19,499
Check Details
Latest Mobile Phones

Upcoming Mobile Phones

Redmi 15 5G

  • Midnight Black
  • 8GB RAM
₹17,999
Check Details

Google Pixel 10

  • Chalk White
  • 12 GB RAM
₹79,990
Check Details

OnePlus 13 Pro

  • Black
  • 12GB / 16GB / 24GB RAM
₹79,999
Check Details

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹62,990
Check Details
Upcoming Mobile Phones
Last updated date: 19 August 2025
Latest Tech News  /  Mobiles in India   /   Poco Mobile   /   POCO F7 Ultra

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Poco F7 Ultra
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender