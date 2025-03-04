The price for the POCO F7 Ultra in India is expected to be Rs. 55,680 . This is the POCO F7 Ultra base model with 256 GB / 512 GB of internal storage. It is expected to come in the following colors: Black and Yellow. Market Status of POCO F7 Ultra is Upcoming. All the details are based on unofficial rumours. ...Read More Read Less
|
|
Vivo X200 FE
|
12% OFF
Discounted price:₹65,999 Original price:
Buy Now
|
Poco F7 Ultra VS Vivo X200 Fe
|
|
OPPO Reno 14 Pro
|
9% OFF
Discounted price:₹49,998 Original price:
Buy Now
|
Poco F7 Ultra VS Oppo Reno 14 Pro
|
|
OnePlus 13s
|
5% OFF
Discounted price:₹54,998 Original price:
Buy Now
|
Poco F7 Ultra VS Oneplus 13s
|
|
Apple iPhone 16E (iPhone SE 4)
|
11% OFF
Discounted price:₹53,499 Original price:
Buy Now
|
Poco F7 Ultra VS Apple iPhone 16e iphone Se 4
|
|
Oppo Find X8 5G
|
₹59,999
Check Details
|
Poco F7 Ultra VS Oppo Find X8 5g
|
|
Realme GT 7 Pro
|
27% OFF
Discounted price:₹50,999 Original price:
Buy Now
|
Poco F7 Ultra VS Realme Gt 7 Pro
Experience seamless multitasking and high-performance gaming with optimized efficiency and superior thermal control.
Capture stunning photos and videos in 8K resolution, featuring advanced low-light capabilities and optical image stabilization for smooth, vibrant shots.
Enjoy lightning-fast app launches and exceptional multitasking with ample storage for photos, games, and videos.
Experience vivid colors and exceptional brightness at 3200 nits, providing a dazzling view that's smooth and easy to use, even outdoors.
Experience extended battery life and ultra-fast recharging, achieving 100% in just 34 minutes for unmatched convenience.
Perfect for gamers, content creators, and heavy users seeking a powerful, versatile smartphone that excels in performance and photography.
The POCO F7 Ultra is set to redefine flagship performance in 2025 with its impressive blend of power, display quality, and camera versatility. Featuring a brilliant 6.67 inch WQHD+ AMOLED screen, it delivers stunning visuals with vivid colours, a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness that thrives even in bright outdoor conditions. HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support make every moment on screen come alive with cinematic detail and immersive clarity.
Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset paired with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM, the F7 Ultra ensures seamless multitasking, intense gaming, and snappy app performance without compromising battery efficiency. Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the sophisticated triple camera setup, combining two 50MP sensors with advanced optical image stabilisation and a 32MP ultra-wide lens that captures sweeping landscapes and intricate close-ups alike. The 32MP front camera guarantees sharp, vibrant selfies and smooth video calls.
Underneath the sleek design, a robust 5300mAh battery provides long-lasting power, and with 120W wired and 50W wireless fast charging options, downtime is minimized. Built tough with Gorilla Glass Victus and IP68 water and dust resistance, this smartphone is ready for real-world adventures. Running Android 15 layered with HyperOS 2, the POCO F7 Ultra delivers a slick, customisable, and intuitive user interface that keeps users ahead in every aspect. It promises to be a flagship that balances raw power with refined experience flawlessly.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.