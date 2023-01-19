 Poco M4 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Home Phone Finder Poco Mobile POCO M4

    POCO M4

    POCO M4 is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 13,990 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 6100 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on POCO M4 from HT Tech. Buy POCO M4 now with free delivery.
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹13,990 (speculated)
    64 GB
    6.65 inches (16.89 cm)
    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    6100 mAh
    Android v11
    See full specifications
    This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

    POCO M4 Price in India

    POCO M4 price in India starts at Rs.13,990. The lowest price of POCO M4 is Rs.12,220 on amazon.in.

    Poco M4 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes
    • No
    • Yes, Fast
    • 6100 mAh
    Camera
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 16 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    Display
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • IPS LCD
    • 90 Hz
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 396 ppi
    • 6.65 inches (16.89 cm)
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    General
    • POCO
    • Android v11
    • M4
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • October 24, 2022 (Unofficial)
    • Yes
    • MIUI
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v5.2
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-G57 MC2
    • MediaTek Dimensity 700 MT6833
    • 6 GB
    • 7 nm
    Smart TV Features
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Side
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    • 64 GB
    Poco M4