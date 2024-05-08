 Poco Pad Price in India(14 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। poco Tablet
Overview Prices Summary Specs News
POCOPad_Capacity_10000mAh
POCOPad_RAM_8GB
POCOPad_ScreenSize_12.1inches(30.73cm)
Upcoming
Expected Release Date: Information unavailable

POCO Pad

POCO Pad is a Android v14 tablet, speculated price is yet to be announced in India with Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A78 + 1.95 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor and 8 GB RAM.
Blue Grey
256 GB
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

POCO Pad Variants & Price

The price for the POCO Pad in India has not been announced yet.  This is the POCO Pad base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It is expected to come in the following colors: Blue and Grey. The status of POCO Pad is Upcoming. ...Read More

Here are few alternate options to check
Add a Mobile Phone
Add to Compare

Key Specs

Screen Size

12.1 inches

RAM

8 GB

Operating System

Android v14

Processor

Octa core

Poco Pad Latest Update

Poco Pad Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 8/10
Scoring parameters:
10
Performance
10
Battery
10
Camera
0
Smart Feature

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Capacity

    10000 mAh

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 33W

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Resolution

    8 MP, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(4.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)

  • Colours

    Blue, Grey

  • Height

    280 mm

  • Thickness

    7.52 mm

  • Weight

    571 grams

  • Width

    181.85 mm

  • Build Material

    Back: Aluminium

  • Display Type

    LCD

  • Screen Size

    12.1 inches (30.73 cm)

  • Screen Resolution

    1600x2560 px (QHD (2k))

  • Pixel Density

    249 ppi

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    83.66 %

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Protection

    Corning Gorilla Glass v3

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Brand

    POCO

  • Model

    Pad

  • Quick Charging

    Yes

  • Custom UI

    HyperOS

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • NFC

    No

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.2

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz 6GHz, MIMO

  • USB Connectivity

    USB 2.0, Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Processor

    Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A78 + 1.95 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)

  • Graphics

    Adreno 710

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1.5 TB

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB

Related Tablet News

Tablets By Brand

Last updated date: 11 July 2024
Home  /  Tablets in India   /   Poco Tablet   /   POCO Pad

Trending Tablets

Honor Pad X9

  • Gray
  • 4 GB RAM
₹14,999
Check Details

Xiaomi Pad 6

  • Mist Blue
  • 6 GB RAM
₹26,498
Check Details

Lenovo Tab M10 5G

  • Abyss Blue
  • 6 GB RAM
₹21,999 ₹47,000
Buy Now

Realme Pad 2

  • Imagination Grey
  • 6 GB RAM
₹19,999 ₹28,999
Buy Now
Trending Tablets

Latest Tablets

Apple iPad Air 11 2024 Cellular 5G 128GB

  • Blue
  • 8 GB RAM
₹74,900
Buy Now

Apple iPad Air 13 2024 Cellular 5G 128GB

  • Blue
  • 8 GB RAM
₹92,900 ₹94,900
Buy Now

Apple iPad Air 11 2024 WiFi 512GB

  • Blue
  • 8 GB RAM
₹87,900 ₹89,900
Buy Now

Apple iPad Pro 11 2024

  • Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
₹97,900 ₹99,900
Buy Now
Latest Tablets

Upcoming Tablets

Xiaomi Redmi Pad Pro

  • Dark Grey
  • 6 GB RAM
₹17,599
Check Details

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5

  • Black
  • 6 GB RAM
₹52,550
Check Details

Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
₹38,690
Check Details

Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro

  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹34,990
Check Details
Upcoming Tablets
Last updated date: 11 July 2024
Home  /  Tablets in India   /   Poco Tablet   /   POCO Pad

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Poco Pad
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Tablets has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Tablet Recommender to check scores of the recommended Tablets for you.

    Go to Tablet Recommender