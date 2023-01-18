 Poco X4 Nfc Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Poco Mobile POCO X4 NFC

    POCO X4 NFC

    POCO X4 NFC is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 19,990 in India with 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.5 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5160 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on POCO X4 NFC from HT Tech. Buy POCO X4 NFC now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36865/heroimage/148369-v1-poco-x4-nfc-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36865/images/Design/148369-v1-poco-x4-nfc-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36865/images/Design/148369-v1-poco-x4-nfc-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹19,990 (speculated)
    128 GB
    6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    Octa core (2.5 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    5160 mAh
    Android v11
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹19,990 (speculated)
    128 GB
    6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    5160 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

    POCO X4 NFC Price in India

    POCO X4 NFC price in India starts at Rs.19,990. The lowest price of POCO X4 NFC is Rs.17,899 on amazon.in.

    POCO X4 NFC price in India starts at Rs.19,990. The lowest price of POCO X4 NFC is Rs.17,899 on amazon.in.

    Poco X4 Nfc Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5160 mAh
    • 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    • 16 MP
    • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    Battery
    • 5160 mAh
    • No
    • Yes, Fast, 67W
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes
    Camera
    • Single
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes
    • F1.9
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 16 MP, Primary Camera
    • 12000 x 9000 Pixels
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • Mysterious Black, Forest Green, Timeless Purple, Milky Way Blue
    Display
    • Super AMOLED
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 395 ppi
    • Corning Gorilla Glass,
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 20:9
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • X4 NFC
    • POCO
    • MIUI
    • Yes
    • October 30, 2022 (Unofficial)
    • Android v11
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v5.2
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    Performance
    • Mali-G68 MC4
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core (2.5 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • 6 nm
    • 6 GB
    • MediaTek Dimensity 920 MT6877T
    Smart TV Features
    • 108MP + 8MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Side
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 128 GB
    • No
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Poco X4 Nfc