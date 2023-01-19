 Poco X4 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    POCO X4

    POCO X4

    POCO X4 is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 18,999 in India with 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 660 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 660) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on POCO X4 from HT Tech. Buy POCO X4 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹18,999 (speculated)
    64 GB
    6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 660 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 660)
    108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v11
    This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

    POCO X4 Price in India

    Poco X4 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    • 16 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    Battery
    • Yes, Fast, 67W
    • Li-Polymer
    • 5000 mAh
    • No
    • Yes
    Camera
    • Yes
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Single
    • 12000 x 9000 Pixels
    • 16 MP, Primary Camera
    • F1.9
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    Display
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • Corning Gorilla Glass,
    • 120 Hz
    • AMOLED
    • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    • 396 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 1080 x 2408 pixels
    • 20:9
    General
    • October 22, 2022 (Unofficial)
    • POCO
    • MIUI
    • Yes
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v11
    • X4
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Yes, v5.1
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • Adreno 619
    • 64 bit
    • 6 GB
    • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 660 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 660)
    • 6 nm
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
    Smart TV Features
    • 108MP + 8MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Side
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    • 64 GB
    Poco X4