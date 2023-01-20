 Poco X4 Pro Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    POCO X4 Pro

    POCO X4 Pro

    POCO X4 Pro is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 18,999 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 660 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 660) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on POCO X4 Pro from HT Tech. Buy POCO X4 Pro now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35883/heroimage/143686-v4-poco-x4-pro-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35883/images/Design/143686-v4-poco-x4-pro-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35883/images/Design/143686-v4-poco-x4-pro-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35883/images/Design/143686-v4-poco-x4-pro-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35883/images/Design/143686-v4-poco-x4-pro-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹18,999
    64 GB
    6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 660 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 660)
    64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v11
    Key Specs
    ₹18,999
    64 GB
    6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    5000 mAh
    Poco Phones Prices in India

    Poco mobiles price in India starts from Rs.6,499. HT Tech has 68 Poco mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Poco X4 Pro Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    • 16 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    • 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    Battery
    • Yes
    • 5000 mAh
    • No
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes, Sonic, 67W: 100 % in 41 minutes
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F1.8
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • Dual Video Recording
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • ISOCELL Plus
    • 16 MP f/2.45, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(1µm pixel size)
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • F2.45
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • 76.1 mm
    • Laser Blue, Laser Black, Poco Yellow
    • 164.1 mm
    • Dust proof
    • 205 grams
    • Yes, Splash proof, IP53
    • 8.1 mm
    Display
    • AMOLED
    • 120 Hz
    • 20:9
    • 1200 nits
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 395 ppi
    • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    • 86.01 %
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • X4 Pro
    • Yes
    • Android v11
    • POCO X4 Pro 5G
    • POCO
    • April 5, 2022 (Official)
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • MIUI
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Dolby Atmos
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v5.1
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Head: 0.861 W/kg, Body: 0.583 W/kg
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    Performance
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
    • 6 nm
    • LPDDR4X
    • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 660 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 660)
    • 6 GB
    • 26.0 s
    • LPDDR4X
    • Adreno 619
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Side
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • 64 GB
    • Yes
    • UFS 2.2
    Poco X4 Pro