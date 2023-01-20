Poco X4 Pro Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

POCO X4 Pro POCO X4 Pro is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 18,999 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 660 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 660) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on POCO X4 Pro from HT Tech. Buy POCO X4 Pro now with free delivery.