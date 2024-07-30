 Realme 13 Pro - Price in India (October 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Realme13Pro_Display_6.7inches(17.02cm)
Realme13Pro_FrontCamera_32MP
Realme13Pro_RAM_8GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P40048/heroimage/163677-v7-realme-13-pro-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_Realme13Pro_3
Release date : 30 Jul 2024

Realme 13 Pro

Realme 13 Pro is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 26,999 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Processor , 5200 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme 13 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Realme 13 Pro now with free delivery.
Emerald Green Monet Gold Monet Purple
128 GB 256 GB 512 GB
Price : ₹26,999 This product is currently not available on Amazon

Key Specs

RAM

8 GB

Display

6.7 inches

Battery

5200 mAh

Rear Camera

50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Realme 13 Pro Variants & Price

Realme 13 Pro price starts at ₹24,930 and goes upto ₹30,266. Realme 13 Pro is available in 9 options.

Filter variants by Storage:
₹24,930 14% OFF Monet Gold
  • 128
  • 8 RAM
 Buy Now
₹24,990 19% OFF Monet Gold
  • 256
  • 8 RAM
 Buy Now
₹25,444 12% OFF Monet Purple
  • 128
  • 8 RAM
 Buy Now
₹25,930 11% OFF Emerald Green
  • 128
  • 8 RAM
 Buy Now
₹25,970 16% OFF Emerald Green
  • 256
  • 8 RAM
 Buy Now
₹26,210 15% OFF Monet Purple
  • 256
  • 8 RAM
 Buy Now
₹28,449 19% OFF Monet Gold
  • 512
  • 12 RAM
 Buy Now
₹28,999 43% OFF Emerald Green
  • 512
  • 12 RAM
 Buy Now
₹30,266 14% OFF Monet Purple
  • 512
  • 12 RAM
 Buy Now
Choose a Mobile Phone
Add to Compare

Realme 13 Pro Latest Update

Realme 13 Pro Full Specifications

HT TECH SCORE 7/10
Scoring parameters:
8
Storage
8
Performance
8
Battery
4
Display
8
Camera

  • RAM

    8 GB

  • Display

    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)

  • Processor

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2

  • Front Camera

    32 MP

  • Battery

    5200 mAh

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

  • Removable

    No

  • Capacity

    5200 mAh

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Super VOOC, 45W: 50 % in 27 minutes

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Standby time

    Up to 408 Hours(2G)

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Height

    161.34 mm

  • Build Material

    Back: Mineral Glass, Vegan Leather

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Splash proof, IP65

  • Weight

    188 grams

  • Width

    73.91 mm

  • Thickness

    8.23 mm

  • Colours

    Monet Gold, Monet Purple, Emerald Green

  • Display Type

    OLED

  • Resolution

    1080x2412 px (FHD+)

  • Screen Protection

    Corning Gorilla Glass v7i, Glass 7i

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    93 %

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Aspect Ratio

    20.1:9

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Pixel Density

    394 ppi

  • Screen Size

    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    90.89 %

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Resolution

    32 MP f/2.45, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(21 mm focal length, 2.74" sensor size, Exmor RS, 0.8µm pixel size)

  • Flash

    Yes, Screen flash

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Brand

    realme

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Launch Date

    July 30, 2024 (Official)

  • Custom UI

    Realme UI

  • Camera Features

    20 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Camera Setup

    Triple

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode Starry Mode

  • Image Resolution

    8192 x 6144 Pixels

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 60 fps 1280x720 @ 240 fps

  • OIS

    Yes

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Resolution

    50 MP f/1.88, Wide Angle (79° field-of-view), Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 1.95" sensor size, LYT 600, CMOS image sensor, 0.8µm pixel size)8 MP f/2.2, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera(16 mm focal length, 4.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)2 MP f/2.4, Macro Camera(4.0" sensor size, 1.75µm pixel size)

  • Video Recording Features

    Dual Video Recording Slo-motion

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    No

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SAR Value

    Head: 1.191 W/kg, Body: 1.133 W/kg

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.2

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • USB Connectivity

    USB 2.0, Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz 6GHz, MIMO

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Graphics

    Adreno 710

  • CPU

    Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A78 + 1.95 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)

  • Fabrication

    4 nm

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Sensor Type

    Optical

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    On-screen

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Storage Type

    UFS 3.1

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    No

  • USB OTG

    Yes

Visually Compare Realme 13 Pro

Our tool allows you to compare the sizes of two phones side by side.

Currently comparing:
Note: Search for launched models only, while we optimize our tool for upcoming models

Which is better based on our algorithm?

Our compare tool lets you decide which device would be better for you. The tool is based on our in-house algorithm, which is constantly evolving.

Currently comparing:
HT TECH SCORE 7  /  10
8 8 4 8 8
Performance
Battery
Display
Camera
Storage
HT TECH SCORE 9  /  10
10 6 8 10 10
Disclaimer: Above mentioned calculations are based on our internal algorithm

Last updated date: 12 September 2024
