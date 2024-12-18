Realme 14x

Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300 (7nm) Experience seamless multitasking and smooth gaming with efficient thermal management. This processor ensures optimal performance without overheating.

Camera 50MP + 8MP Rear, 8MP Front Capture stunning images with high resolution and vibrant colors. Enjoy features like HDR and continuous shooting, ideal for low-light situations and social media posts.

Memory & Storage LPDDR4X 6GB/8GB + UFS 2.2 128GB Enhanced RAM allows for quick app launches and multitasking, while expansive storage supports extensive files and games, with the option to expand up to 2TB.

Display 6.67 inches IPS LCD, 120 Hz Enjoy crystal-clear visuals and smooth scrolling. The display offers vibrant colors and outdoor usability, enhancing your viewing experience significantly.

Battery 6000 mAh with 45W Super VOOC Long-lasting battery life with rapid charging convenience ensures you stay connected. Quick charge your phone to full in no time for uninterrupted use.