Realme 14x price starts at ₹13,990 and goes upto ₹14,999. Realme 14x is available in 4 options. Market Status of Realme 14x is Released.
Golden Glow
Crystal Black
Golden Glow
Crystal Black
Experience seamless multitasking and smooth gaming with efficient thermal management. This processor ensures optimal performance without overheating.
Capture stunning images with high resolution and vibrant colors. Enjoy features like HDR and continuous shooting, ideal for low-light situations and social media posts.
Enhanced RAM allows for quick app launches and multitasking, while expansive storage supports extensive files and games, with the option to expand up to 2TB.
Enjoy crystal-clear visuals and smooth scrolling. The display offers vibrant colors and outdoor usability, enhancing your viewing experience significantly.
Long-lasting battery life with rapid charging convenience ensures you stay connected. Quick charge your phone to full in no time for uninterrupted use.
Perfect for gamers, content creators, and heavy users who demand performance, stunning visuals, and longevity in their smartphone.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.