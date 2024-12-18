Overview Prices Summary Specs Comparison Alternatives News
Realme14x_FrontCamera_8MP
Realme14x_RAM_6GB/8GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P40467/heroimage/166229-v5-realme-14x-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_Realme14x_2
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P40467/heroimage/166229-v5-realme-14x-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_Realme14x_3
Release date : 18 December 2024

Realme 14x

Realme 14x is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 13,990 in India with 50 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Processor and 6 GB / 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme 14x from HT Tech. Buy Realme 14x now with free delivery.
Crystal Black Golden Glow Jewel Red

Realme 14x Price in India and other variants

Realme 14x price starts at ₹13,990 and goes upto ₹14,999. Realme 14x is available in 4 options. Market Status of Realme 14x is Released.

Filter variants by Storage:
₹13,990 18% OFF Golden Glow
  • 6 GB 128 GB
 Buy Now
₹14,199 16% OFF Crystal Black
  • 6 GB 128 GB
 Buy Now
₹14,300 16% OFF Golden Glow
  • 128 GB
  • 6 GB RAM
 Buy Now
₹14,999 17% OFF Crystal Black
  • 8 GB 128 GB
 Buy Now
Choose a Mobile Phone
Add to Compare

Realme 14x Take Away

processor
Processor
MediaTek Dimensity 6300 (7nm)

Experience seamless multitasking and smooth gaming with efficient thermal management. This processor ensures optimal performance without overheating.

camera
Camera
50MP + 8MP Rear, 8MP Front

Capture stunning images with high resolution and vibrant colors. Enjoy features like HDR and continuous shooting, ideal for low-light situations and social media posts.

memory_storage
Memory & Storage
LPDDR4X 6GB/8GB + UFS 2.2 128GB

Enhanced RAM allows for quick app launches and multitasking, while expansive storage supports extensive files and games, with the option to expand up to 2TB.

display
Display
6.67 inches IPS LCD, 120 Hz

Enjoy crystal-clear visuals and smooth scrolling. The display offers vibrant colors and outdoor usability, enhancing your viewing experience significantly.

battery
Battery
6000 mAh with 45W Super VOOC

Long-lasting battery life with rapid charging convenience ensures you stay connected. Quick charge your phone to full in no time for uninterrupted use.

summary
Ideal For

Perfect for gamers, content creators, and heavy users who demand performance, stunning visuals, and longevity in their smartphone.

Realme 14x Latest Update

Realme 14x: Key Specifications & Features

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Capacity

    6000 mAh

  • Removable

    No

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Super VOOC, 45W

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Image Resolution

    8150 x 6150 Pixels

  • Autofocus

    Yes, Phase Detection autofocus

  • Video Recording

    Full HD @ 30 FPS HD @ 30 FPS

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Front Camera

    8 MP

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP

  • Weight

    197 grams Below

  • Colours

    Crystal Black, Golden Glow, Jewel Red

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Thickness

    7.94 mm

  • Width

    76.22 mm

  • Height

    165.7 mm

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Aspect Ratio

    20.5:9

  • Pixel Density

    264 ppi

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    89.97 %

  • Screen Size

    6.67 inches (16.94 cm)

  • Resolution

    8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(25 mm focal length, 1/4.0" sensor size, CMOS, 1.12µm pixel size)

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Brand

    realme

  • Custom UI

    Realme UI

  • Launch Date

    December 18, 2024

  • NFC

    No

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.3

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Network Support

    5G, 4G, 3G, 2G

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • RAM Type

    LPDDR4X

  • Graphics

    Mali-G57 MC2

  • RAM

    6 GB / 8 GB

  • Processor

    MediaTek Dimensity 6300

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 2 TB

  • Storage Type

    UFS 2.2

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

Related Products

Redmi 15 5G
₹14,999
Check Details
Realme 14x VS Redmi 15 5g

Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 SE 5G
₹14,999
Check Details
Realme 14x VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Se 5g
24% OFF

Oppo k13x
Discounted price:₹12,847 Original price:₹16,999
Buy Now
Realme 14x VS Oppo K13x

Xiaomi Redmi 13 5G
  • Black Diamond
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹13,999
Check Details
Realme 14x VS Xiaomi Redmi 13 5g
18% OFF

Vivo T4X
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.72 inches Display Size
Discounted price:₹14,737 Original price:₹17,999
Buy Now
Realme 14x VS Vivo T4x

Samsung Galaxy M35
  • Moonlight Blue
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹14,999
Check Details
Realme 14x VS Samsung Galaxy M35
Latest Mobile Phones

Related Mobile News

Realme 14 5G colour options, configurations and other key features tipped online- All details
10 Mar 2025

Realme P3 Ultra with improved design and features officially teased in India: Know what’s coming
07 Mar 2025

Realme 14 Pro Plus 512GB variant launched in India: Check price, features, availability and more
06 Mar 2025

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra key specifications tipped online ahead of launch on May 13 - Details
12 May 2025
Read all Related Mobile News

Mobiles By Brand

Trending Mobile Phones

Apple iPhone 16E (iPhone SE 4)

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹53,499 Original price:₹59,900
Buy Now

Apple iPhone 16

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹72,499 Original price:₹79,900
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • Titanium Silverblue
  • 12 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹107,500 Original price:₹129,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy A55

  • Awesome Iceblue
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹26,999 Original price:₹42,999
Buy Now
Trending Mobile Phones

Latest Mobile Phones

Redmi 15 5G

  • Midnight Black
  • 8GB RAM
₹14,999
Check Details

Vivo V60 5G

  • Mist Grey
  • 8GB / 12GB / 16GB RAM
Discounted price:₹38,999 Original price:₹43,999
Buy Now

OPPO K13 Turbo

  • First Purple
  • 8GB/12GB RAM
₹27,999
Check Details

Infinix GT 30 5G plus

  • Pulse Green
  • 8GB RAM
₹19,499
Check Details
Latest Mobile Phones

Upcoming Mobile Phones

Redmi 15 5G

  • Midnight Black
  • 8GB RAM
₹17,999
Check Details

Google Pixel 10

  • Chalk White
  • 12 GB RAM
₹79,990
Check Details

OnePlus 13 Pro

  • Black
  • 12GB / 16GB / 24GB RAM
₹79,999
Check Details

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹62,990
Check Details
Upcoming Mobile Phones
Last updated date: 19 August 2025
Latest Tech News  /  Mobiles in India   /   Realme Mobile   /   Realme 14x

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Realme 14x
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender