Overview Prices Summary Specs Comparison Alternatives News
Realme155G_FrontCamera_50MP
Realme155G_RAM_8GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/realme-15-5G/heroimage/1be61cd57ebc0861d0d72939c8a7395d325d878c.jpg_Realme155G_2
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/realme-15-5G/heroimage/1be61cd57ebc0861d0d72939c8a7395d325d878c.jpg_Realme155G_3
Release date : 24 July 2025

Realme 15 5G

Realme 15 5G is a Android 15 phone, available price is Rs 25,989 in India with 50MP + 8MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Plus (Octa-core, 4x2.6GHz Cortex-A78 & 4x2.0GHz Cortex-A55) Processor and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme 15 5G from HT Tech. Buy Realme 15 5G now with free delivery.
Flowing Silver Silk Pink Velvet Green

Realme 15 5G Price in India and other variants

Realme 15 5G price starts at ₹25,989 and goes upto ₹32,699. Realme 15 5G is available in 9 options. Market Status of Realme 15 5G is Released.

Filter variants by Storage:
₹25,989 13% OFF Flowing Silver Buy Now
₹25,990 13% OFF Silk Pink Buy Now
₹25,999 13% OFF Velvet Green Buy Now
₹25,999 13% OFF Velvet Green
  • 128 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
 Buy Now
₹26,899 10% OFF Flowing Silver
  • 128 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
 Buy Now
₹27,990 13% OFF Velvet Green Buy Now
₹27,998 44% OFF Silk Pink Buy Now
₹29,499 8% OFF Flowing Silver Buy Now
₹32,699 35% OFF Flowing Silver Buy Now
Choose a Mobile Phone
Add to Compare

Realme 15 5G Take Away

processor
Processor
Octa-core Processor (N/A)

Delivering smooth multitasking and efficient gaming experiences, this processor enhances performance while maintaining thermal control, ensuring long-lasting use.

camera
Camera
50MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear, 50MP Front

Capture stunning images with vibrant colors and detail in various conditions. The rear setup excels in low light, while the front camera is perfect for social media selfies.

memory_storage
Memory & Storage
8 GB RAM + UFS 2.2 256 GB

With ample RAM and speedy storage, enjoy quick app launches, smooth multitasking, and ample space for all your files and games.

display
Display
6.74-inch IPS LCD, 120 Hz

Experience vibrant visuals with a high refresh rate for seamless scrolling, bright outdoor usability, and clear image quality for all your media.

battery
Battery
5500 mAh with 100W Fast Charging

Enjoy extended usage with a robust battery that supports rapid charging, minimizing downtime and keeping you connected throughout the day.

summary
Ideal For

Perfect for creative users, avid gamers, and anyone needing power and versatility in their daily tasks, ensuring uncompromised performance.

Realme 15 5g Summary

The Realme 15 5G redefines what users expect from a mid range smartphone in India. Every aspect of this device focuses on delivering high-end experiences, starting with a stunning 6.8 inch AMOLED display that features a super-smooth 144Hz refresh rate and reaches a peak brightness of 6,500 nits, ensuring exceptional clarity under any lighting conditions. The phone runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Plus processor, making multitasking effortless, and offers up to 20GB of dynamic RAM using virtual memory expansion. Storage choices cover both 128GB and 256GB, providing ample room for apps and media.

On the camera front, the Realme 15 5G impresses with a dual rear setup, led by a 50MP Sony IMX882 main sensor with optical image stabilization for crisp photos and steady video. A 50MP front camera makes selfies clear and detailed. A 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging powers the experience, easily lasting throughout the day. The phone debuts AI Edit Genie and unique AI features tailored for creative tasks. With a slim profile, IP69-level water and dust resistance, and attractive colour options, the Realme 15 5G stands out as a versatile choice for Indian consumers seeking both style and performance in 2025.

 

Realme 15 5g: Key Specifications & Features

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Type

    Li-Po

  • Quick Charging

    80W fast charging

  • Capacity

    7000 mAh

  • Front Camera

    50MP

  • Rear Camera

    50MP + 8MP

  • Weight

    187 grams

  • Colours

    Flowing Silver, Silk Pink, Velvet Green

  • Water Resistance

    IP69 water/dust resistant

  • Thickness

    7.66 mm

  • Width

    76.16 mm

  • Dimensions

    162.27 x 76.16 x 7.66mm

  • Height

    167.27 mm

  • Pixel Density

    392 PPI

  • Screen Protection

    Gorilla Glass 7i protection

  • Brightness

    6500 nits

  • Display Type

    AMOLED

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    90.5%

  • Refresh Rate

    144 Hz

  • Screen Size

    6.8-inch

  • Resolution

    1280x2800 pixels

  • HDR / Ultra HDR

    Yes

  • Launch Date

    July 24, 2025

  • Custom UI

    Realme UI 6

  • Operating System

    Android 15

  • Network Support

    5G

  • SIM Size

    Dual SIM

  • Wi-Fi

    Wi-Fi 6

  • Bluetooth

    5.4

  • GPS

    GPS (AGPS, BEIDOU, GLONASS, QZSS, GALILEO).

  • RAM

    8 GB

  • RAM Type

    LPDDR4X

  • Processor

    MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Plus (Octa-core, 4x2.6GHz Cortex-A78 & 4x2.0GHz Cortex-A55)

  • Other Sensors

    Geomagnetic, light, distance, and acceleration sensors; USB OTG; document reader.

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    side fingerprint sensor

  • Expandable Memory

    Expandable up to 20GB with virtual RAM

  • Storage Type

    UFS 3.1

  • Internal Memory

    128GB/256GB

Related Products

Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro
₹24,990
Check Details
Realme 15 5g VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro

OPPO K13 Turbo
₹27,999
Check Details
Realme 15 5g VS Oppo K13 Turbo

OnePlus Nord CE 5 5G
₹26,998
Buy Now
Realme 15 5g VS Oneplus Nord Ce 5 5g
21% OFF

OPPO F29 Pro
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.7 inches Display Size
Discounted price:₹25,999 Original price:₹32,999
Buy Now
Realme 15 5g VS Oppo F29 Pro
7% OFF

Vivo Y400 Pro
Discounted price:₹24,999 Original price:₹26,999
Buy Now
Realme 15 5g VS Vivo Y400 Pro

Vivo X200 Ultra
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.83 inches Display Size
₹26,999
Check Details
Realme 15 5g VS Vivo X200 Ultra
Latest Mobile Phones

Related Mobile News

Realme 14 5G colour options, configurations and other key features tipped online- All details
10 Mar 2025

Realme P3 Ultra with improved design and features officially teased in India: Know what’s coming
07 Mar 2025

Realme 14 Pro Plus 512GB variant launched in India: Check price, features, availability and more
06 Mar 2025

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra key specifications tipped online ahead of launch on May 13 - Details
12 May 2025
Read all Related Mobile News

Mobiles By Brand

Trending Mobile Phones

Apple iPhone 16E (iPhone SE 4)

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹53,499 Original price:₹59,900
Buy Now

Apple iPhone 16

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹72,499 Original price:₹79,900
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • Titanium Silverblue
  • 12 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹107,500 Original price:₹129,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy A55

  • Awesome Iceblue
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹26,999 Original price:₹42,999
Buy Now
Trending Mobile Phones

Latest Mobile Phones

Redmi 15 5G

  • Midnight Black
  • 8GB RAM
₹14,999
Check Details

Vivo V60 5G

  • Mist Grey
  • 8GB / 12GB / 16GB RAM
Discounted price:₹38,999 Original price:₹43,999
Buy Now

OPPO K13 Turbo

  • First Purple
  • 8GB/12GB RAM
₹27,999
Check Details

Infinix GT 30 5G plus

  • Pulse Green
  • 8GB RAM
₹19,499
Check Details
Latest Mobile Phones

Upcoming Mobile Phones

Redmi 15 5G

  • Midnight Black
  • 8GB RAM
₹17,999
Check Details

Google Pixel 10

  • Chalk White
  • 12 GB RAM
₹79,990
Check Details

OnePlus 13 Pro

  • Black
  • 12GB / 16GB / 24GB RAM
₹79,999
Check Details

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹62,990
Check Details
Upcoming Mobile Phones
Last updated date: 19 August 2025
Latest Tech News  /  Mobiles in India   /   Realme Mobile   /   Realme 15 5G

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Realme 15 5g
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender