The Realme 15 5G redefines what users expect from a mid range smartphone in India. Every aspect of this device focuses on delivering high-end experiences, starting with a stunning 6.8 inch AMOLED display that features a super-smooth 144Hz refresh rate and reaches a peak brightness of 6,500 nits, ensuring exceptional clarity under any lighting conditions. The phone runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Plus processor, making multitasking effortless, and offers up to 20GB of dynamic RAM using virtual memory expansion. Storage choices cover both 128GB and 256GB, providing ample room for apps and media.

On the camera front, the Realme 15 5G impresses with a dual rear setup, led by a 50MP Sony IMX882 main sensor with optical image stabilization for crisp photos and steady video. A 50MP front camera makes selfies clear and detailed. A 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging powers the experience, easily lasting throughout the day. The phone debuts AI Edit Genie and unique AI features tailored for creative tasks. With a slim profile, IP69-level water and dust resistance, and attractive colour options, the Realme 15 5G stands out as a versatile choice for Indian consumers seeking both style and performance in 2025.