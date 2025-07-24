Overview Prices Summary Specs Comparison Alternatives News
Realme15Pro5G_FrontCamera_50MP
Realme15Pro5G_RAM_8GB/12GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/realme-15-pro-5G/heroimage/Realme-15-Pro-5G-1.jpg_Realme15Pro5G_2
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/realme-15-pro-5G/heroimage/Realme-15-Pro-5G-1.jpg_Realme15Pro5G_3
Release date : 24 July 2025

Realme 15 Pro 5G

Realme 15 Pro 5G is a Android 15 phone, available price is Rs 33,997 in India with 50 MP + 50 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 (Octa-core, up to 2.8GHz) Processor and 8GB/12GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme 15 Pro 5G from HT Tech. Buy Realme 15 Pro 5G now with free delivery.
Flowing Silver Silk Purple Velvet Green

Realme 15 Pro 5G Price in India and other variants

Realme 15 Pro 5G price starts at ₹30,870 and goes upto ₹38,998. Realme 15 Pro 5G is available in 8 options. Market Status of Realme 15 Pro 5G is Released.

Filter variants by Storage:
₹30,870 14% OFF Flowing Silver
  • 128 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
 Buy Now
₹33,978 11% OFF Velvet Green Buy Now
₹33,998 32% OFF Flowing Silver Buy Now
₹34,840 13% OFF Velvet Green
  • 256 GB
  • 12 GB RAM
 Buy Now
₹35,870 10% OFF Silk Purple Buy Now
₹35,988 10% OFF Flowing Silver Buy Now
₹35,998 28% OFF Velvet Green Buy Now
₹38,998 22% OFF Flowing Silver Buy Now
Choose a Mobile Phone
Add to Compare

Realme 15 Pro 5G Take Away

processor
Processor
Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC (4nm)

Experience seamless multitasking and gaming performance thanks to efficient thermal control and excellent energy management.

camera
Camera
50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear, 16MP Front

Capture stunning photos with rich detail and vibrant colors, even in low light, and enjoy high-quality video capabilities for social media sharing.

memory_storage
Memory & Storage
LPDDR5 8GB/12GB + UFS 2.2 128GB/256GB/512GB

Experience fast app launches and smooth multitasking with generous RAM, along with ample storage for games, photos, and videos.

display
Display
6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 120 Hz

Enjoy immersive visuals with vibrant colors and sharp clarity, enhanced by 120 Hz refresh rate for ultra-smooth scrolling.

battery
Battery
6000 mAh with 45W/80W fast charging

Reliable battery life for extended usage, coupled with fast charging for rapid power boosts as needed.

summary
Ideal For

Perfect for heavy users, gamers, and content creators seeking high performance, stunning visuals, and long-lasting battery.

Realme 15 Pro 5g Summary

The Realme 15 Pro 5G stands at the forefront of mid-range smartphones in India, combining top-tier hardware with advanced AI features. It features a brilliant 6.8 inch AMOLED display boasting a buttery-smooth 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 6,500 nits, ensuring vibrant visuals even under harsh sunlight. Powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset and paired with up to 12GB of RAM, the device offers seamless gaming and multitasking. Storage options extend to 512GB, providing abundant space for every app and memory.

Camera enthusiasts are greeted by an impressive dual 50MP rear setup for ultra-clear photos and 4K/60fps video, while the 50MP front camera guarantees outstanding selfies and vlogging. The 7,000mAh Titan battery keeps the phone going all day and charges rapidly with the 80W fast charger. Protection is comprehensive, with Gorilla Glass 7i and IP69 water and dust resistance, making the device robust for everyday life.

Running on Android 15 with Realme UI 6, the interface is smooth, efficient, and loaded with smart features like AI Party Mode and AI PicGenie, catering to entertainment and creativity. With its elegant colours, slim design, and stereo speakers, the Realme 15 Pro 5G is built for users who demand style, power, and innovation in 2025.

Realme 15 Pro 5g: Key Specifications & Features

  • Audio Jack

    Type-C

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • Quick Charging

    80W fast charging

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Type

    Li-Po

  • Capacity

    7000 mAh

  • Front Camera

    50 MP

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 50 MP

  • Flash

    Dual LED Flash

  • Video Recording

    4k @60 fps Video Recording

  • Water Resistance

    IP69 water/dust resistance

  • Ruggedness

    Dust Proof

  • Build Material

    Flat frame

  • Weight

    187 grams

  • Colours

    Flowing Silver, Silk Purple, Velvet Green

  • Height

    162.26 mm

  • Dimensions

    162.26 x 76.15 x 7.69 mm

  • Thickness

    7.69 mm

  • Width

    76.15 mm

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    93%

  • Display Type

    AMOLED

  • Screen Size

    6.8-inch

  • Screen Protection

    Corning Gorilla Glass 7i

  • Pixel Density

    453 PPI

  • Brightness

    6500 nits

  • Resolution

    1280 x 2800 pixels

  • Refresh Rate

    144 Hz

  • Custom UI

    Realme UI 6

  • Operating System

    Android 15

  • Launch Date

    July 24, 2025

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • SIM Size

    Dual SIM

  • Wi-Fi

    Wi-Fi 6

  • Network Support

    5G

  • GPS

    GPS (Beidou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS)

  • Bluetooth

    5.4

  • RAM

    8GB/12GB

  • Processor

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 (Octa-core, up to 2.8GHz)

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light, magnetometer, proximity

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    in-display fingerprint sensor

  • Storage Type

    UFS

  • Expandable Memory

    non-expandable

  • Internal Memory

    128GB/256GB/512GB

Related Products

11% OFF

Vivo V60 5G
Discounted price:₹38,999 Original price:₹43,999
Buy Now
Realme 15 Pro 5g VS Vivo V60 5g

OPPO K13 Turbo
₹27,999
Check Details
Realme 15 Pro 5g VS Oppo K13 Turbo

OPPO K13 Turbo Pro
₹39,999
Check Details
Realme 15 Pro 5g VS Oppo K13 Turbo Pro
13% OFF

Samsung Galaxy A36
  • 8 GB / 12 GB RAM
  • 128 GB / 256 GB Storage
  • 6.7 inches Display Size
Discounted price:₹33,999 Original price:₹38,999
Buy Now
Realme 15 Pro 5g VS Samsung Galaxy A36
19% OFF

Vivo V50
  • Rose Red
  • 8 GB / 12 GB RAM
  • 128 GB / 256 GB / 512 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹34,999 Original price:₹42,999
Buy Now
Realme 15 Pro 5g VS Vivo V50
9% OFF

OnePlus Nord 5
Discounted price:₹31,999 Original price:₹34,999
Buy Now
Realme 15 Pro 5g VS Oneplus Nord 5
Latest Mobile Phones

Related Mobile News

Realme 14 5G colour options, configurations and other key features tipped online- All details
10 Mar 2025

Realme P3 Ultra with improved design and features officially teased in India: Know what’s coming
07 Mar 2025

Realme 14 Pro Plus 512GB variant launched in India: Check price, features, availability and more
06 Mar 2025

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra key specifications tipped online ahead of launch on May 13 - Details
12 May 2025
Read all Related Mobile News

Mobiles By Brand

Trending Mobile Phones

Apple iPhone 16E (iPhone SE 4)

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹53,499 Original price:₹59,900
Buy Now

Apple iPhone 16

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹72,499 Original price:₹79,900
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • Titanium Silverblue
  • 12 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹107,500 Original price:₹129,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy A55

  • Awesome Iceblue
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹26,999 Original price:₹42,999
Buy Now
Trending Mobile Phones

Latest Mobile Phones

Redmi 15 5G

  • Midnight Black
  • 8GB RAM
₹14,999
Check Details

Vivo V60 5G

  • Mist Grey
  • 8GB / 12GB / 16GB RAM
Discounted price:₹38,999 Original price:₹43,999
Buy Now

OPPO K13 Turbo

  • First Purple
  • 8GB/12GB RAM
₹27,999
Check Details

Infinix GT 30 5G plus

  • Pulse Green
  • 8GB RAM
₹19,499
Check Details
Latest Mobile Phones

Upcoming Mobile Phones

Redmi 15 5G

  • Midnight Black
  • 8GB RAM
₹17,999
Check Details

Google Pixel 10

  • Chalk White
  • 12 GB RAM
₹79,990
Check Details

OnePlus 13 Pro

  • Black
  • 12GB / 16GB / 24GB RAM
₹79,999
Check Details

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹62,990
Check Details
Upcoming Mobile Phones
Last updated date: 19 August 2025
Latest Tech News  /  Mobiles in India   /   Realme Mobile   /   Realme 15 Pro 5G

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Realme 15 Pro 5g
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender