Realme 15 Pro 5G price starts at ₹30,870 and goes upto ₹38,998. Realme 15 Pro 5G is available in 8 options. Market Status of Realme 15 Pro 5G is Released.
Experience seamless multitasking and gaming performance thanks to efficient thermal control and excellent energy management.
Capture stunning photos with rich detail and vibrant colors, even in low light, and enjoy high-quality video capabilities for social media sharing.
Experience fast app launches and smooth multitasking with generous RAM, along with ample storage for games, photos, and videos.
Enjoy immersive visuals with vibrant colors and sharp clarity, enhanced by 120 Hz refresh rate for ultra-smooth scrolling.
Reliable battery life for extended usage, coupled with fast charging for rapid power boosts as needed.
Perfect for heavy users, gamers, and content creators seeking high performance, stunning visuals, and long-lasting battery.
The Realme 15 Pro 5G stands at the forefront of mid-range smartphones in India, combining top-tier hardware with advanced AI features. It features a brilliant 6.8 inch AMOLED display boasting a buttery-smooth 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 6,500 nits, ensuring vibrant visuals even under harsh sunlight. Powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset and paired with up to 12GB of RAM, the device offers seamless gaming and multitasking. Storage options extend to 512GB, providing abundant space for every app and memory.
Camera enthusiasts are greeted by an impressive dual 50MP rear setup for ultra-clear photos and 4K/60fps video, while the 50MP front camera guarantees outstanding selfies and vlogging. The 7,000mAh Titan battery keeps the phone going all day and charges rapidly with the 80W fast charger. Protection is comprehensive, with Gorilla Glass 7i and IP69 water and dust resistance, making the device robust for everyday life.
Running on Android 15 with Realme UI 6, the interface is smooth, efficient, and loaded with smart features like AI Party Mode and AI PicGenie, catering to entertainment and creativity. With its elegant colours, slim design, and stereo speakers, the Realme 15 Pro 5G is built for users who demand style, power, and innovation in 2025.
