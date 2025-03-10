Overview Prices Summary Specs News
Expected Release Date: 01 January 2026

Realme 15 Pro Plus

Realme 15 Pro Plus is a Android v15 with Realme UI 6.0 phone, speculated price is Rs 28,999 in India with 50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP Rear Camera, Octa-core (model varies by source: MediaTek Dimensity 8100 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) Processor and 12 GB RAM.
Expected price : ₹28,999 The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Realme 15 Pro Plus Price in India (Expected)

The price for the Realme 15 Pro Plus in India is expected to be Rs. 28,999 . This is the Realme 15 Pro Plus base model with 256 GB of internal storage. Market Status of Realme 15 Pro Plus is Upcoming. All the details are based on unofficial rumours. ...Read More

Add to Compare

Realme 15 Pro Plus Expected Take Away

processor
Processor
Octa-core (MediaTek Dimensity 8100 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 1)

Experience seamless multitasking and efficient gaming performance with advanced thermal control for extended usage.

camera
Camera
50MP + 50MP + 50MP Rear, 50MP Front

Capture stunning photos with vibrant colors and detail, along with impressive low-light performance. Perfect for social media content creators.

memory_storage
Memory & Storage
LPDDR5 12 GB + UFS 3.1 256 GB

Enjoy rapid app launches and smooth multitasking, ideal for gaming and handling large files effortlessly.

display
Display
6.7-inch AMOLED, 144 Hz

Experience stunning clarity and vivid colors with a high refresh rate for smooth scrolling and bright visibility outdoors.

battery
Battery
5700 mAh with SUPERVOOC Fast Charging

Enjoy extended battery life with fast charging convenience, minimizing downtime and keeping you connected throughout the day.

summary
Ideal For

Perfect for gamers, content creators, and heavy users seeking performance, stunning visuals, and efficient multitasking capabilities.

Realme 15 Pro Plus Summary

The Realme 15 Pro Plus is an upcoming premium 5G smartphone set to launch in India in July 2025, starting at Rs 28,999 for the base variant. It features a vibrant 6.7 inch Super AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 5 protection, making it great for gaming and streaming.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset and up to 12GB RAM, it ensures smooth multitasking and fast performance. The phone’s camera setup is impressive, with a 50MP main sensor, 8MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro lens on the back, plus a 50MP front camera for detailed selfies. The 5700mAh battery supports 65W fast charging, so you can quickly power up and stay connected all day. It runs on Android 14 with Realme UI 5.0, offering a user-friendly experience.

Other highlights include 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, in-display fingerprint sensor, and IP68 water and dust resistance. Storage options go up to 256GB, but there’s no microSD slot. Available in Pearl White, Bikaner Purple, and Suede Grey, the Realme 15 Pro Plus is designed for users who want a stylish, high performance phone at a competitive price.

Realme 15 Pro Plus: Key Specifications & Features

  • Capacity

    5700 mAh

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, SUPERVOOC

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    1080p @30fps

  • Front Camera

    50 MP

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP

  • Water Resistance

    Yes

  • Screen Size

    6.7-inch

  • Resolution

    1080 x 2412 pixels

  • Refresh Rate

    144 Hz

  • Display Type

    AMOLED

  • Pixel Density

    392 ppi

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    93%

  • Screen Protection

    Corning Gorilla Glass

  • Brightness

    6000 nits

  • Brand

    Realme

  • Model

    15 Pro Plus

  • Launch Date

    January 1, 2026

  • Operating System

    Android v15 with Realme UI 6.0

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual Nano Sim

  • Network Support

    5G (SA/NSA bands: n1/n3/n5/n8/n28B/n40/n41/n77/n78)

  • GPS

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, 7.0

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, 5.4

  • SIM Size

    Nano+Nano

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Processor

    Octa-core (model varies by source: MediaTek Dimensity 8100 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 1)

  • RAM

    12 GB

  • Other Sensors

    face unlock, geomagnetic, proximity, light, accelerometer, gyroscope

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    In-display fingerprint

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB

Last updated date: 29 July 2025
