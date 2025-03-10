The price for the Realme 15 Pro Plus in India is expected to be Rs. 28,999 . This is the Realme 15 Pro Plus base model with 256 GB of internal storage. Market Status of Realme 15 Pro Plus is Upcoming. All the details are based on unofficial rumours. ...Read More Read Less
Experience seamless multitasking and efficient gaming performance with advanced thermal control for extended usage.
Capture stunning photos with vibrant colors and detail, along with impressive low-light performance. Perfect for social media content creators.
Enjoy rapid app launches and smooth multitasking, ideal for gaming and handling large files effortlessly.
Experience stunning clarity and vivid colors with a high refresh rate for smooth scrolling and bright visibility outdoors.
Enjoy extended battery life with fast charging convenience, minimizing downtime and keeping you connected throughout the day.
Perfect for gamers, content creators, and heavy users seeking performance, stunning visuals, and efficient multitasking capabilities.
The Realme 15 Pro Plus is an upcoming premium 5G smartphone set to launch in India in July 2025, starting at Rs 28,999 for the base variant. It features a vibrant 6.7 inch Super AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 5 protection, making it great for gaming and streaming.
Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset and up to 12GB RAM, it ensures smooth multitasking and fast performance. The phone’s camera setup is impressive, with a 50MP main sensor, 8MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro lens on the back, plus a 50MP front camera for detailed selfies. The 5700mAh battery supports 65W fast charging, so you can quickly power up and stay connected all day. It runs on Android 14 with Realme UI 5.0, offering a user-friendly experience.
Other highlights include 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, in-display fingerprint sensor, and IP68 water and dust resistance. Storage options go up to 256GB, but there’s no microSD slot. Available in Pearl White, Bikaner Purple, and Suede Grey, the Realme 15 Pro Plus is designed for users who want a stylish, high performance phone at a competitive price.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.