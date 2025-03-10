The Realme 15 Pro Plus is an upcoming premium 5G smartphone set to launch in India in July 2025, starting at Rs 28,999 for the base variant. It features a vibrant 6.7 inch Super AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 5 protection, making it great for gaming and streaming.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset and up to 12GB RAM, it ensures smooth multitasking and fast performance. The phone’s camera setup is impressive, with a 50MP main sensor, 8MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro lens on the back, plus a 50MP front camera for detailed selfies. The 5700mAh battery supports 65W fast charging, so you can quickly power up and stay connected all day. It runs on Android 14 with Realme UI 5.0, offering a user-friendly experience.

Other highlights include 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, in-display fingerprint sensor, and IP68 water and dust resistance. Storage options go up to 256GB, but there’s no microSD slot. Available in Pearl White, Bikaner Purple, and Suede Grey, the Realme 15 Pro Plus is designed for users who want a stylish, high performance phone at a competitive price.