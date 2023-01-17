Realme 9 5g Price in India (17, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Realme 9 5G Realme 9 5G is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 14,999 in India with 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme 9 5G from HT Tech. Buy Realme 9 5G now with free delivery.