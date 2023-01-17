 Realme 9 5g Price in India (17, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Realme 9 5G

    Realme 9 5G

    Realme 9 5G is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 14,999 in India with 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme 9 5G from HT Tech. Buy Realme 9 5G now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    7
    Score
    Last updated: 17 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P37252/heroimage/149648-v2-realme-9-5g-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P37252/images/Design/149648-v2-realme-9-5g-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P37252/images/Design/149648-v2-realme-9-5g-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P37252/images/Design/149648-v2-realme-9-5g-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P37252/images/Design/149648-v2-realme-9-5g-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹14,999
    64 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v11
    Realme 9 5G Price in India

    Realme 9 5G price in India starts at Rs.14,999. The lowest price of Realme 9 5G is Rs.13,999 on amazon.in.

    Realme 9 5G price in India starts at Rs.14,999. The lowest price of Realme 9 5G is Rs.13,999 on amazon.in.

    Realme 9 5g Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 01h 59m 20s
    • Yes
    • 5000 mAh
    • No
    • Yes, Fast, 18W
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • 16 MP f/2.1, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(25.6 mm focal length, 1µm pixel size)
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • F1.8
    • Fixed Focus
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • Single
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • F2.1
    • ISOCELL Plus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    Design
    • Meteor Black, Stargaze White
    • 188 grams
    • 74.8 mm
    • 162.5 mm
    • 8.5 mm
    Display
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 90.5 %
    • 20:9
    • 600 nits
    • 90 Hz
    • IPS LCD
    • 83.92 %
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 405 ppi
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • Android v11
    • realme
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • March 10, 2022 (Official)
    • 9 5G
    • Yes
    • Realme UI
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N28 TDD N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Head: 1.053 W/kg, Body: 0.738 W/kg
    • Yes
    • No
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v5.1
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • 20.0 s
    • 6 nm
    • 64 bit
    • 4 GB
    • LPDDR4X
    • Mali-G57 MC2
    • LPDDR4X
    • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • MediaTek Dimensity 810
    Smart TV Features
    • 48MP + 2MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Side
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • UFS 2.1
    • Yes
    • 64 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Realme 9 5g