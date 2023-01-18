Realme 9i Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

(Renewed) Realme 9i
(Renewed) Realme 9i (Prism Black, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
₹12,499
₹16,999
Buy Now
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.
Realme 9i price in India starts at Rs.13,999. The lowest price of Realme 9i is Rs.12,739 on amazon.in.
Realme 9i price in India starts at Rs.13,999. The lowest price of Realme 9i is Rs.12,739 on amazon.in.