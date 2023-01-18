Realme 9i Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Realme 9i Realme 9i is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 13,999 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme 9i from HT Tech. Buy Realme 9i now with free delivery.