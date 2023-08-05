 Realme C25 Price in India (05 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Realme C25 is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 9,999 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme C25 from HT Tech. Buy Realme C25 now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 05 August 2023
Key Specs
₹9,999
64 GB
6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
8 MP
6000 mAh
Android v11
4 GB
Realme C25 Price in India

Realme C25 price in India starts at Rs.9,999. The lowest price of Realme C25 is Rs.8,999 on amazon.in.

Realme C25 price in India starts at Rs.9,999. The lowest price of Realme C25 is Rs.8,999 on amazon.in.


Realme C25 Full Specifications

Battery
  • No
  • 03h 05m 55s
  • Li-ion
  • Yes, Quick, 18W
  • Yes
  • 6000 mAh
Camera
  • Single
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • CMOS image sensor
  • Fixed Focus
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • F2.0
  • 8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3.9" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
  • F1.8
  • Yes, Screen flash
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
Design
  • 164.5 mm
  • Back: Plastic
  • 9.6 mm
  • Watery Blue, Watery Grey
  • 209 grams
  • 75.9 mm
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 60 Hz
  • 88.7 %
  • 270 ppi
  • IPS LCD
  • 720 x 1600 pixels
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
  • 20:9
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 81.7 %
  • 480 nits
General
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Realme UI
  • April 16, 2021 (Official)
  • Android v11
  • Yes
  • realme
  • C25
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • No
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Head: 0.822 W/kg, Body: 0.805 W/kg
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, v5.0
Performance
  • Mali-G52 MC2
  • MediaTek Helio G70
  • 4 GB
  • LPDDR4X
  • 33.0 s
  • 64 bit
  • Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • 12 nm
Smart TV Features
  • 13MP + 2MP + 2MP
Special Features
  • Rear
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
Storage
  • eMMC 5.1
  • 64 GB
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
