Realme C30s Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Realme C30s Realme C30s is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 6,250 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A55 + 1.2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme C30s from HT Tech. Buy Realme C30s now with free delivery.