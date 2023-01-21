Realme C35 Price in India (21, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

realme C33
realme C33 (Sandy Gold, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
₹10,495
₹12,999
Buy Now
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.
Realme mobiles price in India starts from Rs.5,999. HT Tech has 232 Realme mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.
Realme mobiles price in India starts from Rs.5,999. HT Tech has 232 Realme mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.