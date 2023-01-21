 Realme C35 Price in India (21, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Home Phone Finder Realme Mobile Realme C35

    Realme C35

    Realme C35 is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 10,990 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme C35 from HT Tech. Buy Realme C35 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 21 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹10,990
    64 GB
    6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    50 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP
    8 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v11
    Realme Phones Prices in India

    Realme mobiles price in India starts from Rs.5,999. HT Tech has 232 Realme mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Realme C35 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 50 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    • 8 MP
    • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    Battery
    • 5000 mAh
    • No
    • 02h 17m 57s
    • Yes
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes, Quick, 18W
    Camera
    • Exmor RS
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(4.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Single
    • Yes
    • Fixed Focus
    • F2.0
    • F1.8
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    Design
    • 189 grams
    • 8.1 mm
    • 75.6 mm
    • 164.4 mm
    • Glowing Black, Glowing Green
    Display
    • 1080 x 2408 pixels
    • 60 Hz
    • 400 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 84.62 %
    • 90.7 %
    • IPS LCD
    • 600 nits
    • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 20:9
    General
    • Realme UI
    • C35
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • March 12, 2022 (Official)
    • Yes
    • realme
    • Android v11
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • No
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Head: 1.194 W/kg, Body: 1.130 W/kg
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • 22.0 s
    • LPDDR4X
    • Unisoc T616
    • LPDDR4X
    • 4 GB
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-G57 MP1
    • 12 nm
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    Smart TV Features
    • 50MP + 2MP + 0.3MP
    Special Features
    • Side
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Up to 47.4 GB
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • Yes
    • 64 GB
    • UFS 2.2
    Realme C35