Release date : 27 November 2024

Realme GT 7 Pro

Realme GT 7 Pro is a Android v15 phone, available price is Rs 50,999 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor and 12 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme GT 7 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Realme GT 7 Pro now with free delivery.
Mars Orange Galaxy Grey

Realme GT 7 Pro Price in India and other variants

Realme GT 7 Pro price starts at ₹50,999 and goes upto ₹55,999. Realme GT 7 Pro is available in 4 options. Market Status of Realme GT 7 Pro is Released.

₹50,999 Galaxy Grey
  256
  12 RAM
₹50,999 Mars Orange
  256
  12 RAM
₹55,999 Galaxy Grey
  512
  16 RAM
₹55,999 Mars Orange
  512
  16 RAM
Realme GT 7 Pro Take Away

processor
Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite (4nm)

Experience seamless multitasking and gaming with top-notch efficiency and thermal control, delivering robust performance for all tasks.

camera
Camera
50MP + 8MP + 50MP Rear, 16MP Front

Capture stunning photos with excellent detail, dynamic colors, and advanced features like HDR. Enjoy 8K video recording for cinematic quality.

memory_storage
Memory & Storage
LPDDR5X 12GB + UFS 4.0 256GB

Benefit from fast app loading times and smooth multitasking, allowing for seamless gaming and efficient file access without lag.

display
Display
6.78 inches LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz

Enjoy vibrant colors and sharp visuals with excellent brightness and smooth scrolling, making it ideal for outdoor usage.

battery
Battery
5800 mAh with Super VOOC 120W

Experience long-lasting performance with quick charging, reaching 50% in just 11 minutes for hassle-free power on the go.

summary
Ideal For

Perfect for gamers, content creators, and heavy multitaskers who demand high performance, excellent camera capabilities, and a long-lasting battery.

Realme Gt 7 Pro Summary

The Realme GT 7 Pro delivers a rich and immersive smartphone experience designed for everyday users. Its 6.78 inch LTPO AMOLED display brings colours to life with stunning clarity and smoothness, thanks to a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen stays bright and vibrant even in direct sunlight, making it perfect for gaming, streaming, and browsing wherever you are.

Built with durable Gorilla Glass 7i on the front and a sturdy aluminum frame, the phone combines elegance with resilience. Its excellent water and dust resistance means it’s ready to handle daily challenges. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the GT 7 Pro smoothly manages demanding tasks like multitasking, intensive gaming, and creative work. With up to 16GB of RAM and fast UFS 4.0 storage, everything feels responsive and quick.

Photography fans will appreciate the versatile triple camera system. The 50MP main lens captures crisp, detailed photos, the 50MP telephoto lens provides true optical zoom for distant shots, and the 8MP ultrawide lens lets you capture wide scenes easily. The 16MP front camera ensures clear selfies and video calls, while 8K video recording delivers professional-quality footage.

A powerful 5,800mAh battery supports all-day use and fast 120W charging reduces downtime. Stereo speakers offer rich sound, while secure biometric unlock and full modern connectivity, including 5G and Wi-Fi 7, complete this premium package. Running Realme UI 6.0 on Android 15, the GT 7 Pro gives a smooth, user-friendly experience tailored for real life.

Realme Gt 7 Pro: Key Specifications & Features

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Type

    Silicon Carbon

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Super VOOC, 120W: 50 % in 11 minutes

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Removable

    No

  • Capacity

    5800 mAh

  • Image Resolution

    8150 x 6150 Pixels

  • Video Recording

    8k @ 24 FPS 4k @ 60 FPS Full HD @ 240 FPS HD @ 480 FPS

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Flash

    Yes, Screen flash

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Front Camera

    16 MP

  • Weight

    220.2 grams

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Colours

    Mars Orange, Galaxy Grey

  • Build Material

    Back: Mineral Glass

  • Height

    162.45 mm

  • Thickness

    8.55 mm

  • Width

    76.89 mm

  • Resolution

    16 MP f/2.45, Wide Angle, Primary Camera

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Pixel Density

    450 ppi

  • Screen Size

    6.78 inches (17.22 cm)

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    92.8 %

  • Display Type

    LTPO AMOLED (Curved Display)

  • Screen Protection

    Corning Gorilla Glass, Glass 7i

  • Operating System

    Android v15

  • Launch Date

    November 27, 2024

  • Brand

    realme

  • Custom UI

    Realme UI

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N66 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1700 / 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • NFC

    Yes

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N66 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1700/2100 / 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Network Support

    5G, 4G, 3G, 2G

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/be/ax) 5GHz 6GHz

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.4

  • RAM Type

    LPDDR5X

  • RAM

    12 GB

  • Processor

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite

  • Graphics

    Adreno 830

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    No

  • Storage Type

    UFS 4.0

Last updated date: 19 August 2025
