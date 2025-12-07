 Realme Gt 7 Pro - Price in India (August 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
RealmeGT7Pro_Display_6.82inches
Upcoming
Expected Release Date: 07 Dec 2025

Realme GT 7 Pro

Realme GT 7 Pro is a Android v15 phone, speculated price is Rs 19,999 in India with 50 MP Rear Camera, qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen4 Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.
512 GB
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Realme GT 7 Pro Variants & Price

The price for the Realme GT 7 Pro in India is expected to be Rs. 19,999.  This is the Realme GT 7 Pro base model with 512 GB of internal storage. The status of Realme GT 7 Pro is Upcoming. ...Read More

Key Specs

RAM

12 GB

Display

6.82 inches

Battery

6000 mAh

Rear Camera

50 MP

Realme Gt 7 Pro Latest Update

Realme Gt 7 Pro Full Specifications

  • RAM

    12 GB

  • Battery

    6000 mAh

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP

  • Display

    6.82 inches

  • Processor

    qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen4

  • Front Camera

    50 MP

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, 150W SuperVOOC Charging

  • Removable

    Non-Removable Battery

  • Capacity

    6000 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Waterproof

    Yes

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    93 %

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Pixel Density

    627 ppi

  • Touch Screen

    Yes

  • Display Type

    Color AMOLED Screen (1B Colors)

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    93 %

  • Refresh Rate

    144 Hz

  • Camera Features

    Dual-Tone , HDR, Panorama

  • Brand

    RealMe

  • Custom UI

    Realme UI 6.0

  • Operating System

    Android v15

  • Launch Date

    December 07, 2025 (Expected)

  • Video Recording Features

    4K @ 30 fps UHD, 1080p @30fps FHD

  • Camera Setup

    Dual

  • Flash

    Yes, Dual LED

  • Camera Features

    Dual-Tone , HDR, Panorama

  • Autofocus

    Yes, autofocus

  • Video Recording

    4K @ 30 fps UHD, 1080p @ 30 fps FHD

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.4, A2DP, LE, aptX HD

  • Network Support

    GSM

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, with wifi-hotspot

  • SIM Size

    Nano+Nano SIM

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • USB Connectivity

    USB Tethering, USB on-the-go, USB Charging

  • GPS

    GPS, AGPS, BEIDOU, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS

  • VoLTE

    Yes, Dual Stand-By

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Yes, with wifi-hotspot

  • NFC

    Yes, Dual Side

  • Chipset

    qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen4

  • CPU

    Octa Core Processor

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    On-screen

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes, In Display

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Compass, Color Spectrum

  • Internal Memory

    512 GB

  • Storage Type

    UFS 4.0

    Realme Gt 7 Pro
