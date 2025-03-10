Market Status of Realme GT Neo 7 Pro is Cancelled/Not Released
Experience seamless multitasking and gaming with exceptional efficiency and thermal control, ensuring smooth performance for demanding apps.
Capture stunning images with vibrant detail and impressive low-light performance. Record videos in 8K, perfect for creators and social media enthusiasts.
Enjoy rapid app launches and smooth multitasking, making it ideal for gamers and heavy users who require speed and ample storage.
Immerse yourself in vibrant colors and incredibly smooth visuals, with excellent brightness for outdoor usability and Gorilla Glass protection.
Benefit from extended battery life and incredibly fast charging, ensuring your device is ready for all-day use in no time.
Perfect for gamers, content creators, and heavy users seeking top-tier performance, stunning visuals, and fast charging capabilities.
The Realme GT Neo 7 Pro is a powerful and stylish smartphone expected to launch in India in July 2025. It features a large 6.78 inch curved AMOLED display with a sharp 1.5K resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, making videos and games look vibrant and fluid.
The phone runs on the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, paired with 12GB or 16GB of fast LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of storage, ensuring smooth performance and plenty of space for apps and files. It has a triple rear camera setup with two 50MP sensors and an 8MP ultra-wide lens, plus a 16MP front camera for clear selfies and video calls.
The 5800mAh battery supports 120W SuperVOOC fast charging, so you can quickly recharge and stay connected longer. The phone also offers IP69 water and dust resistance, stereo speakers, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and runs on Android 15 with Realme UI 6.0. With its sleek design, powerful specs, and advanced features, the Realme GT Neo 7 Pro aims to deliver a premium experience for users in India.
