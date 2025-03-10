Overview Prices Summary Specs News
Realme GT Neo 7 Pro

Realme GT Neo 7 Pro is a Android 15 with Realme UI 6.0 phone, speculated price is Rs 35,000 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor and 12 GB or 16 GB RAM.
Mars Orange Galaxy Grey
Not Released in India

Realme GT Neo 7 Pro Variants & Price

Market Status of Realme GT Neo 7 Pro is Cancelled/Not Released

Realme GT Neo 7 Pro Take Away

processor
Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite (4nm)

Experience seamless multitasking and gaming with exceptional efficiency and thermal control, ensuring smooth performance for demanding apps.

camera
Camera
50MP + 8MP + 50MP Rear, 16MP Front

Capture stunning images with vibrant detail and impressive low-light performance. Record videos in 8K, perfect for creators and social media enthusiasts.

memory_storage
Memory & Storage
LPDDR5X 12GB/16GB + UFS 4.0 256GB/512GB

Enjoy rapid app launches and smooth multitasking, making it ideal for gamers and heavy users who require speed and ample storage.

display
Display
6.78 inches LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz

Immerse yourself in vibrant colors and incredibly smooth visuals, with excellent brightness for outdoor usability and Gorilla Glass protection.

battery
Battery
5800mAh with 120W SuperVOOC fast charging

Benefit from extended battery life and incredibly fast charging, ensuring your device is ready for all-day use in no time.

summary
Ideal For

Perfect for gamers, content creators, and heavy users seeking top-tier performance, stunning visuals, and fast charging capabilities.

Realme Gt Neo 7 Pro Summary

The Realme GT Neo 7 Pro is a powerful and stylish smartphone expected to launch in India in July 2025. It features a large 6.78 inch curved AMOLED display with a sharp 1.5K resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, making videos and games look vibrant and fluid. 

The phone runs on the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, paired with 12GB or 16GB of fast LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of storage, ensuring smooth performance and plenty of space for apps and files. It has a triple rear camera setup with two 50MP sensors and an 8MP ultra-wide lens, plus a 16MP front camera for clear selfies and video calls. 

The 5800mAh battery supports 120W SuperVOOC fast charging, so you can quickly recharge and stay connected longer. The phone also offers IP69 water and dust resistance, stereo speakers, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and runs on Android 15 with Realme UI 6.0. With its sleek design, powerful specs, and advanced features, the Realme GT Neo 7 Pro aims to deliver a premium experience for users in India.

Realme Gt Neo 7 Pro: Key Specifications & Features

  • USB Type-C

    Yes, 120W SuperVOOC fast charging

  • Capacity

    5800mAh

  • Quick Charging

    Yes,

  • Front Camera

    16 MP

  • Flash

    Dual LED flash

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    Rear: 8K @24fps, Front: Full HD @60fps

  • Weight

    223g

  • Ruggedness

    Yes

  • Water Resistance

    Yes

  • Build Material

    Water/Dust Resistance: IP69 rating

  • Colours

    Mars Orange, Galaxy Grey

  • Dimensions

    162.55 x 76.39 x 8.56 mm

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    92.8%

  • Display Type

    LTPO AMOLED, curved

  • Resolution

    2780 x 1264 pixels

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Screen Size

    6.78 inches

  • Brightness

    6500 nits

  • Screen Protection

    Gorilla Glass

  • Launch Date

    July 15, 2025

  • Model

    GT Neo 7 Pro

  • Operating System

    Android 15 with Realme UI 6.0

  • Brand

    Realme

  • NFC

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.4

  • SIM Size

    Dual Nano SIM

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, 6/7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)

  • Network Support

    5G, 4G, 3G, 2G

  • RAM Type

    LPDDR5X

  • Graphics

    Adreno 830

  • Processor

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite

  • RAM

    12 GB or 16 GB

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes, Sensor: In-display

  • Storage Type

    UFS 4.0

  • Internal Memory

    256GB or 512GB

