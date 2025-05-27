Overview Prices Summary Specs Comparison News
RealmeGT7_FrontCamera_32MP
RealmeGT7_RAM_8GB/12GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/p9999407932/heroimage/c52f00c5c1e516fb2dd06c3121269a15eba59e8e.jpg_RealmeGT7_2
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/p9999407932/heroimage/c52f00c5c1e516fb2dd06c3121269a15eba59e8e.jpg_RealmeGT7_3
Release date : 27 May 2025

Realme GT7

Realme GT7 is a Android v15 phone, available price is Rs 39,999 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Processor and 8 GB / 12 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme GT7 from HT Tech. Buy Realme GT7 now with free delivery.

Realme GT7 Price in India and other variants

The price for the Realme GT7 in India is Rs. 39,999 . This is the Realme GT7 base model with 256 GB /512 GB of internal storage. Market Status of Realme GT7 is Released. ...Read More

Here are few alternate options to check

Vivo V60 5G
  • 8GB RAM/12GB RAM/16GB RAM | 128GB ROM/256GB ROM/512GB ROM
  • Mist Grey, Moonlit Blue, Auspicious Gold
11% OFF
Discounted price:₹38,999 Original price:₹43,999
Buy Now
Realme Gt7 VS Vivo V60 5g

OPPO K13 Turbo Pro
  • 8GB RAM/12GB RAM/16GB RAM | 256GB ROM/512GB ROM
  • Silver Knight, Purple Phantom, Midnight Maverick
₹39,999
Check Details
Realme Gt7 VS Oppo K13 Turbo Pro

Realme 15 Pro 5G
  • 8GB RAM/12GB RAM | 128GB ROM/256GB ROM/512GB ROM
  • Flowing Silver, Silk Purple, Velvet Green
11% OFF
Discounted price:₹33,997 Original price:₹37,999
Buy Now
Realme Gt7 VS Realme 15 Pro 5g

Vivo V50 Elite Edition
  • 12GB RAM | 512GB ROM
  • Flowing Silver, Silk Purple, Velvet Green
₹39,999
Check Details
Realme Gt7 VS Vivo V50 Elite Edition

Vivo V40 Pro
  • 8GB RAM | 256GB ROM
  • Ganges Blue, Titanium Grey
28% OFF
Discounted price:₹39,799 Original price:₹54,999
Buy Now
Realme Gt7 VS Vivo V40 Pro

Oppo Reno 14 5G
  • 12GB RAM | 256GB ROM
  • Ganges Blue, Titanium Grey
12% OFF
Discounted price:₹37,998 Original price:₹42,999
Buy Now
Realme Gt7 VS Oppo Reno 14 5g
Choose a Mobile Phone
Add to Compare

Realme GT7 Take Away

processor
Processor
MediaTek (4 nm)

Experience efficient multitasking, seamless gaming, and optimized thermal control for long-lasting performance.

camera
Camera
50MP + 8MP + 50MP Rear, 32MP Front

Capture stunning photos with high dynamic range and detailed zoom, perfect for low-light conditions and social media.

memory_storage
Memory & Storage
LPDDR5X 8GB/12GB + UFS 4.0 256GB/512GB

Enjoy lightning-fast app loading, smooth multitasking, and ample storage for games and media.

display
Display
6.78 inches LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz

Experience vibrant visuals with high brightness and smooth scrolling for an enhanced outdoor and gaming experience.

battery
Battery
7000 mAh with 120W Ultra Charging

Stay powered for extended use with rapid charging, reaching 50% in just 14 minutes.

summary
Ideal For

Ideal for gamers, content creators, and heavy users looking for top performance and superior photography.

Realme Gt7 Summary

Realme GT 7 delivers a powerful flagship experience tailored for the Indian market. It features a 6.78 inch LTPO AMOLED display with a sharp 1.5K resolution and a peak brightness of 6000 nits, ensuring excellent visibility even in bright sunlight. The 120Hz adaptive refresh rate provides smooth scrolling and fluid animations, making it ideal for gaming and multimedia consumption.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chipset, the phone handles demanding tasks and multitasking effortlessly. It comes with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, offering ample space and performance for heavy users. The 7000mAh battery supports 120W fast charging, allowing users to recharge quickly and enjoy extended usage throughout the day.

The camera setup includes a triple rear system with two 50MP sensors and an 8MP ultra-wide lens, capable of capturing detailed photos and 8K videos. The 32MP front camera delivers sharp selfies and clear video calls. Running on Android 15 with Realme UI 6.0, the GT 7 offers a smooth user interface and long-term software support. Overall, it combines premium features and performance at a competitive price, making it a strong contender in the Indian smartphone segment.

Realme Gt7: Key Specifications & Features

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • Removable

    No

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, 120W Ultra Charging, 50% in 14 minutes

  • Type

    Silicon Carbon

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Capacity

    7000 mAh

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP

  • Front Camera

    32 MP

  • Video Recording

    7680x4320 @ 30 fps 3840x2160 @ 120 fps 1920x1080 @ 240 fps

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Image Resolution

    8150 x 6150 Pixels

  • Weight

    206 grams

  • Water Resistance

    Yes, Water resistant, IP69, (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter)

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Width

    76.13 mm

  • Thickness

    8.30 mm

  • Height

    162.42 mm

  • Dimensions

    162.42 x 76.13 x 8.30 mm

  • Screen Size

    6.78 inches (17.22 cm)

  • Display Type

    LTPO AMOLED

  • Resolution

    1264 x 2780 px (FHD+)

  • Brightness

    6000 nits

  • Pixel Density

    450 ppi

  • HDR / Ultra HDR

    Yes, HDR 10+

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    93.9 %

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Brand

    realme

  • Custom UI

    Realme UI

  • Operating System

    Android v15

  • Launch Date

    May 27, 2025

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.4

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual Sim, GSM+GSM

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: n77/78/38/40/41(2496-2690MHz)/66(2110~2180MHz)/1/3/5/7/8/20/28, NSA：n77/78/38/40/41(2496-2690MHz)/1/3/5/7/8/20/28/66(2110~2180MHz)

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano+Nano SIM

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • NFC

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 7

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: n77/78/38/40/41(2496-2690MHz)/66(2110~2180MHz)/1/3/5/7/8/20/28, NSA：n77/78/38/40/41(2496-2690MHz)/1/3/5/7/8/20/28/66(2110~2180MHz)

  • Network Support

    5G, 4G

  • Processor Fabrication

    4 nm

  • RAM Type

    LPDDR5X

  • RAM

    8 GB / 12 GB

  • Graphics

    Immortalis-G720 MC12

  • Processor

    MediaTek

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes,In Display

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Storage Type

    UFS 4.0

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB /512 GB

Related Mobile News

Realme 14 5G colour options, configurations and other key features tipped online- All details
10 Mar 2025

Realme P3 Ultra with improved design and features officially teased in India: Know what’s coming
07 Mar 2025

Realme 14 Pro Plus 512GB variant launched in India: Check price, features, availability and more
06 Mar 2025

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra key specifications tipped online ahead of launch on May 13 - Details
12 May 2025
Read all Related Mobile News

Mobiles By Brand

Trending Mobile Phones

Apple iPhone 16E (iPhone SE 4)

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹53,499 Original price:₹59,900
Buy Now

Apple iPhone 16

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹72,499 Original price:₹79,900
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • Titanium Silverblue
  • 12 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹107,500 Original price:₹129,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy A55

  • Awesome Iceblue
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹26,999 Original price:₹42,999
Buy Now
Trending Mobile Phones

Latest Mobile Phones

Redmi 15 5G

  • Midnight Black
  • 8GB RAM
₹14,999
Check Details

Vivo V60 5G

  • Mist Grey
  • 8GB / 12GB / 16GB RAM
Discounted price:₹38,999 Original price:₹43,999
Buy Now

OPPO K13 Turbo

  • First Purple
  • 8GB/12GB RAM
₹27,999
Check Details

Infinix GT 30 5G plus

  • Pulse Green
  • 8GB RAM
₹19,499
Check Details
Latest Mobile Phones

Upcoming Mobile Phones

Redmi 15 5G

  • Midnight Black
  • 8GB RAM
₹17,999
Check Details

Google Pixel 10

  • Chalk White
  • 12 GB RAM
₹79,990
Check Details

OnePlus 13 Pro

  • Black
  • 12GB / 16GB / 24GB RAM
₹79,999
Check Details

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹62,990
Check Details
Upcoming Mobile Phones
Last updated date: 19 August 2025
Latest Tech News  /  Mobiles in India   /   Realme Mobile   /   Realme GT7

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Realme Gt7
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender