The price for the Realme GT7 in India is Rs. 39,999 . This is the Realme GT7 base model with 256 GB /512 GB of internal storage. Market Status of Realme GT7 is Released. ...Read More Read Less
Vivo V60 5G
Realme Gt7 VS Vivo V60 5g
OPPO K13 Turbo Pro
₹39,999
Realme Gt7 VS Oppo K13 Turbo Pro
Realme 15 Pro 5G
Realme Gt7 VS Realme 15 Pro 5g
Vivo V50 Elite Edition
₹39,999
Realme Gt7 VS Vivo V50 Elite Edition
Vivo V40 Pro
Realme Gt7 VS Vivo V40 Pro
Oppo Reno 14 5G
Realme Gt7 VS Oppo Reno 14 5g
Experience efficient multitasking, seamless gaming, and optimized thermal control for long-lasting performance.
Capture stunning photos with high dynamic range and detailed zoom, perfect for low-light conditions and social media.
Enjoy lightning-fast app loading, smooth multitasking, and ample storage for games and media.
Experience vibrant visuals with high brightness and smooth scrolling for an enhanced outdoor and gaming experience.
Stay powered for extended use with rapid charging, reaching 50% in just 14 minutes.
Ideal for gamers, content creators, and heavy users looking for top performance and superior photography.
Realme GT 7 delivers a powerful flagship experience tailored for the Indian market. It features a 6.78 inch LTPO AMOLED display with a sharp 1.5K resolution and a peak brightness of 6000 nits, ensuring excellent visibility even in bright sunlight. The 120Hz adaptive refresh rate provides smooth scrolling and fluid animations, making it ideal for gaming and multimedia consumption.
Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chipset, the phone handles demanding tasks and multitasking effortlessly. It comes with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, offering ample space and performance for heavy users. The 7000mAh battery supports 120W fast charging, allowing users to recharge quickly and enjoy extended usage throughout the day.
The camera setup includes a triple rear system with two 50MP sensors and an 8MP ultra-wide lens, capable of capturing detailed photos and 8K videos. The 32MP front camera delivers sharp selfies and clear video calls. Running on Android 15 with Realme UI 6.0, the GT 7 offers a smooth user interface and long-term software support. Overall, it combines premium features and performance at a competitive price, making it a strong contender in the Indian smartphone segment.
