Realme Narzo 50 Price in India (07, February, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Realme Narzo 50 Realme Narzo 50 is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 15,990 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme Narzo 50 from HT Tech. Buy Realme Narzo 50 now with free delivery.