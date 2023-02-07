 Realme Narzo 50 Price in India (07, February, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Realme Narzo 50

    Realme Narzo 50 is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 15,990 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme Narzo 50 from HT Tech. Buy Realme Narzo 50 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 07 February 2023
    Realme Narzo 50 Price in India

    Realme Narzo 50 price in India starts at Rs.15,990. The lowest price of Realme Narzo 50 is Rs.15,499 on amazon.in.

    Realme Narzo 50 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • No
    • 5000 mAh
    • Yes, Dart, 33W
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    • 01h 00m 42s
    Camera
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • F1.8
    • F2.05
    • 16 MP f/2.05, Primary Camera
    • Yes
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Dual Video Recording
    • Single
    Design
    • Back: Plastic
    • 164.1 mm
    • Speed Blue, Speed Black
    • 194 grams
    • 8.5 mm
    • 75.5 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    • 20:9
    • 480 nits
    • 90.8 %
    • 1080 x 2412 pixels
    • 120 Hz
    • IPS LCD
    • 84.88 %
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 400 ppi
    General
    • Realme UI
    • Yes
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • realme
    • Android v11
    • Narzo 50
    • March 3, 2022 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Head: 1.184 W/kg, Body: 0.824 W/kg
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
    • No
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, v5.1
    Performance
    • 4 GB
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • 12 nm
    • MediaTek Helio G96
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-G57 MC2
    • 24.0 s
    • Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    Smart TV Features
    • 50MP + 2MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Side
    Storage
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • 64 GB
    • UFS 2.1
