 Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5g Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G

    Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 21,999 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.5 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G from HT Tech. Buy Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    7
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36442/heroimage/146542-v4-realme-narzo-50-pro-5g-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36442/images/Design/146542-v4-realme-narzo-50-pro-5g-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36442/images/Design/146542-v4-realme-narzo-50-pro-5g-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36442/images/Design/146542-v4-realme-narzo-50-pro-5g-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36442/images/Design/146542-v4-realme-narzo-50-pro-5g-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹21,999
    128 GB
    6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    Octa core (2.5 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v12
    Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G Price in India

    Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs.21,999. The lowest price of Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G is Rs.17,999 on amazon.in.

    Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5g Full Specifications

    Battery
    • No
    • 5000 mAh
    • Yes
    • Yes, Dart, 33W: 50 % in 31 minutes
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • ISOCELL Plus
    • F1.79
    • 16 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
    • F2.4
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • Single
    • Dual Video Recording
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    Design
    • 73.3 mm
    • 181 grams
    • Hyper Black, Hyber Blue
    • 160.2 mm
    • 7.99 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    • 411 ppi
    • 1000 nits
    • 90 Hz
    • 84.21 %
    • 20:9
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 90.8 %
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    • Super AMOLED
    General
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Realme UI
    • Yes
    • realme
    • May 26, 2022 (Official)
    • Android v12
    • Narzo 50 Pro 5G
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Dolby Atmos
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Head: 1.188 W/kg, Body: 0.727 W/kg
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N28 TDD N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v5.2
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    Performance
    • LPDDR4X
    • Octa core (2.5 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • LPDDR4X
    • 6 nm
    • 6 GB
    • Mali-G68 MC4
    • 30.0 s
    • MediaTek Dimensity 920 MT6877T
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 48MP + 8MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Optical
    • On-screen
    • Yes
    Storage
    • No
    • Up to 106 GB
    • 128 GB
    • UFS 2.2
    Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5g