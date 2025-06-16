Overview Prices Summary Specs Comparison Alternatives News
Release date : 16 June 2025

Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G

Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G is a Android v15 phone, available price is Rs 11,499 in India with 32MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Processor and 4 GB/6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G from HT Tech. Buy Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G now with free delivery.
Crystal Purple Onyx Black
Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G Key Specs

Processor

MediaTek Dimensity 6300

RAM

4 GB/6 GB

Rear Camera

32MP

Internal Memory

128 GB

Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G Price in India and other variants

Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G price starts at ₹10,499 and goes upto ₹11,499. Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G is available in 4 options. Market Status of Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G is Released.

  128
  4 RAM
  128
  4 RAM
  128
  6 RAM
  128
  6 RAM
Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5g Summary

Targeted at budget-conscious users, the Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G debuted in India on 16 June 2025. This phone stands out for its expansive 6.67-inch HD+ (1604 x 720) display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and 625 nits peak brightness, featuring a modern punch-hole design. Under the hood, it runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset paired with either 4GB or 6GB RAM and offers up to 18GB dynamic RAM through virtual expansion. Storage is 128GB UFS 2.2, expandable up to 2TB via hybrid slot.Photography is covered by a 32MP rear camera with LED flash, AI features, 10x digital zoom, and 1080p video, plus an 8MP punch-hole front camera for selfies and FHD video. A massive 6000mAh battery powers the device, with 15W fast charging included in the box and 5W reverse charging support. The Narzo 80 Lite 5G ships with Android 15 and Realme UI 6, supports dual SIM (nano+nano), side fingerprint unlock, Wi-Fi ac dual band, Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C, GPS (all major constellations), 5G bands, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an IP64 rating for dust and water protection. Available in Crystal Purple and Onyx Black, it features a slim (7.94mm) and lightweight (197g) design—with military-grade shock resistance, making it well-suited to daily life, entertainment, and light gaming on a budget.

Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5g: Key Specifications & Features

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm jack.

  • Quick Charging

    15W fast charging

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Capacity

    6000 mAh

  • Flash

    LED

  • Video Recording

    1080p @ 30fps

  • Front Camera

    8MP

  • Rear Camera

    32MP

  • Weight

    197 grams

  • Colours

    Crystal Purple, Onyx Black

  • Build Material

    Polycarbonate body

  • Water Resistance

    Yes

  • Thickness

    7.94 mm

  • Resolution

    1604 x 720 pixels

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Screen Size

    6.67-inch

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    89.97%

  • Brightness

    625 nits

  • Brand

    Realme

  • Operating System

    Android v15

  • Model

    Narzo 80 Lite 5G

  • Launch Date

    June 16, 2025

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • SIM Size

    Dual SIM (nano + nano)

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Network Support

    5G (India bands n1/3/5/8/28B/40/41/77/78), 4G VoLTE

  • Bluetooth

    v5.3

  • GPS

    Yes

  • Processor

    MediaTek Dimensity 6300

  • RAM

    4 GB/6 GB

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Side fingerprint sensor

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    up to 2TB via hybrid slot

  • Storage Type

    UFS 2.2

Related Mobile News

Realme 14 5G colour options, configurations and other key features tipped online- All details
10 Mar 2025

Realme P3 Ultra with improved design and features officially teased in India: Know what’s coming
07 Mar 2025

Realme 14 Pro Plus 512GB variant launched in India: Check price, features, availability and more
06 Mar 2025

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra key specifications tipped online ahead of launch on May 13 - Details
12 May 2025
Mobiles By Brand

Last updated date: 19 August 2025
