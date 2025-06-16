Targeted at budget-conscious users, the Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G debuted in India on 16 June 2025. This phone stands out for its expansive 6.67-inch HD+ (1604 x 720) display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and 625 nits peak brightness, featuring a modern punch-hole design. Under the hood, it runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset paired with either 4GB or 6GB RAM and offers up to 18GB dynamic RAM through virtual expansion. Storage is 128GB UFS 2.2, expandable up to 2TB via hybrid slot.Photography is covered by a 32MP rear camera with LED flash, AI features, 10x digital zoom, and 1080p video, plus an 8MP punch-hole front camera for selfies and FHD video. A massive 6000mAh battery powers the device, with 15W fast charging included in the box and 5W reverse charging support. The Narzo 80 Lite 5G ships with Android 15 and Realme UI 6, supports dual SIM (nano+nano), side fingerprint unlock, Wi-Fi ac dual band, Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C, GPS (all major constellations), 5G bands, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an IP64 rating for dust and water protection. Available in Crystal Purple and Onyx Black, it features a slim (7.94mm) and lightweight (197g) design—with military-grade shock resistance, making it well-suited to daily life, entertainment, and light gaming on a budget.